Songkran insurance policies to be priced at B222

NATIONWIDE: Eighteen non-life insurance companies will offer a cheap accident insurance products priced at B222 baht during this year’s Songkran festival.

Bangkok Post

Friday 24 March 2017, 11:49AM

In 2016, around 104,000 policies of the low-cost insurance product were taken out with a combined premium of B9.23mn. Photo: Bangkok Post file
The insurance policy will provide compensation claims up to B100,000 in case of death, permanent disability, and loss of body parts, Secretary-General of the Office of Insurance Commission Suthipol Taweechaikarn said.

The insurance company will also pay B5,000 for each funeral arrangement.

Interested persons aged 20-60 can take out up to two policies from March 15 to April 30 and will be eligible to claim both policies in the event of accidents, he said, adding that the insurance is a one-year policy.

The 18 insurance firms include Bangkok Insurance, Krungthai Panich Insurance, Mittare Insurance, Muang Thai Insurance, Dhipaya Insurance, Viriyah Insurance and Syn Mun Kong Insurance.

Those who took out similar policies last year claimed a mere B2.09 million or 22.6% of the insurance product’s total premium, Mr Suthipol said.

In 2016, around 104,000 policies of the low-cost insurance product were taken out with a combined premium of B9.23mn.

The death toll from road accidents during Songkran is always high every year.

Road accidents during Songkran 2016 claimed 442 lives over seven days, 78 more than the previous year, with drink-driving being the number one cause of crashes.

Mr Suthipol said the insurance policy adheres to the previous law that will not provide accidental coverage to drivers who have a blood-alcohol level of more than 150mg.

According to the newer law, drivers with a blood-alcohol level of more than 150mg are restricted from claiming insurance coverage in the instance of road accidents.

Read original story here.

 

 
