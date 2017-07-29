Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Sonca storm wrath sinks Sakon Nakhon

SAKON NAKHON: Tropical depression “Sonca” has lashed Sakon Nakhon, leading to the worst floods in the northeastern province for two decades.

disasters, land, weather,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 29 July 2017, 11:02AM

Technicians and experts inspect the flooded Sakon Nakhon airport yesterday (July 28) for damage to the electric power system and other infrastructure. Photo: Department of Airports
Technicians and experts inspect the flooded Sakon Nakhon airport yesterday (July 28) for damage to the electric power system and other infrastructure. Photo: Department of Airports

The wrath of the storm forced the shutdown of the provincial airport, the evacuation of a hotel and a major breach at a reservoir.

Major floods resulted after torrential downpours pounded 16 provinces mainly in the Northeast, the lower North and the Central region yesterday (July 28).

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday instructed authorities to work at full capacity to assist flood victims. He said warning signs must be installed in flood-ravaged areas to prevent accidents, particularly on mountains.

Sakon Nakhon Governor Witthaya Chanchalong called the flooding in the province the worst in 20 years, and said the crisis was exacerbated by run-off from Phu Phan mountain.

The worst-hit area was Muang district as it is located in a low-lying area, and several villages were cut off from the outside world, he said.

The water level in the district yesterday stood at one metre and was still rising at press time last night.

Residents from at least 70 households in the district were evacuated from the flood-ravaged area.

Officials expected to move more residents out if the rain continues. Three relief centres to help flood-affected victims were also set up near the city hall.

Sakon Nakhon airport was forced to close after its runway was submerged yesterday afternoon, with all flights cancelled.

Airports Department director-general Darun Saengchai said the water level on the runway was about 40 centimetres high and deemed too dangerous for aircraft. The department will assess the situation day by day before reopening the airport, he added.

Airport officials also helped evacuate 15 passengers who were stranded there.

About 70 people were also evacuated from the Hop Inn budget hotel in Muang district.

Rescue workers were helping stranded people by supplying them with food before bringing them to higher ground. About 100 people were taken to makeshift shelters set up near the provincial hall, according to the provincial office of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

In Sakon Nakhon municipality, main roads were under nearly one metre of floodwater triggered by flash floods from Phu Phan mountain.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Huai Sai Khamin reservoir in Muang district was breached, across about 20m, as it was unable to hold the large amounts of water, and more than one million cubic metres of water overflowed into nearby areas, said Niphon Mungkornkaew, chief of Sakon Nakhon Irrigation Office 5.

The municipality needs to install water pumps urgently to remove water from roads.

The flooding was also caused by overflow from Nong Han, the largest freshwater lake in the Northeast, which was unable to hold the huge volume of water caused by the persistent rain.

On Thursday (July 27), Nong Han held 275 million cubic metres of water, exceeding its critical level of 267mn cu/m, forcing officials to release water into the Kan River.

The discharged water also caused land slips along the riverbank while a number of rice paddy fields in Muang and Khok Si Suphan districts were inundated by floodwater.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), 16 provinces nationwide have been ravaged by flooding.

They are Ubon Ratchathani, Maha Sarakham, Si Sa Ket, Phichit, Nakhon Ratchasima, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Lop Buri, Mae Hong Son, Ayutthaya, Uttaradit, Buri Ram, Phitsanulok, Ranong, Sakon Nakhon and Sukhothai.

The department warned people in the North, the Northeast, the East and the Central Plains to brace for further heavy rainfall until tomorrow, which could trigger more flash floods and landslides.

In Sukhothai, overflow from the Yom River broke through a wall of large sandbags to hit business areas in Muang Sukhothai municipality which was under 20-30cm of floodwater while at Sukhothai fresh market the water level stood at 50cm yesterday.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, 229 villages in five districts were ravaged by floodwater. The five districts are Thepharak, Prathai, Sida, Bua Lai and Non Daeng.

About 40,000 rai of agricultural land was also devastated by floods yesterday in 10 districts of Roi Et.

Sorawut Panwat, chief of the provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, said the flooding was caused by heavy rain and overflow from rivers and canals in the province.

Meanwhile, in Kalasin, more than 25,000 rai of farmland was inundated by floodwater while 35 roads in 14 districts were cut off, according to the Kalasin Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

The army should post a few men at each of the areas tuk-tuk drivers claim as their areas. When a tuk-tuk parks there, the soldiers should tell them t...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

Capt. Jack is absolut right only the army has a SLIM chance?Some 20 year ago we sat at a famous restaurant in Karon and looking at all chaotic Tuk Tu...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

More Lip Sevice and Piss and Wind, from the so-called people in power. They are as pathetic as one another ...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

Terrible news but sadly not unexpected. It seems clear the PPTC is full of corrupt cronies who are puppets of of the taxi mafia (notably including ...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

Which is exactly what everyone said in the comments on the previous story. How pathetic that the taxi drivers are more powerful than the army. ...(Read More)

Phuket police investigate neighbourhood creep

Aren't this article and the FB postings are violation of the criminal defamation laws? Don't creeps and crooks have an expectation of protec...(Read More)

Five die when speedboat sinks in storm

The boat's Captain and the Owner should be held responsible for the deaths and be jailed!...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

I have so much to say about this please see my post on Facebook under Odins Nanny as this subject needs more discussion ...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

They should go to the old hotel that is being renovated at the sea front near to the ramp where boats get put in and out of the water at Chalong. They...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

" Finish the food on their plates.."? That's really not even a drop in the ocean of garbage burying Phuket -as irrelevant as it gets, Mr...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.