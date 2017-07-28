Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Sonca storm leaves ruinous signature in Northeast Thailand

From a rail track buried under mudflow to several thousand rai of farmland swallowed by floods, tropical depression Sonca left its mark on the Northeast and Central Plains as it whipped through the regions Thursday.

weather, disasters,

Bangkok Post

Friday 28 July 2017, 09:43AM

A school is inundated by flooding which overflowed the nearby Klong Chompoo in Noen Maprang district, Phitsanulok. The situation was compounded by the water runoff from the mountains as downpours continued to pound many provinces in the North and Northeast. Photo: Bangkok Post

Though Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda tried to calm flood victims by assuring them the storm, which has since been downgraded, was forecast to clear up completely Friday, many face severe asset losses. Some have lost loved ones.

Heavy rain in Nakhon Ratchasima was blamed for the death of 18-year-old Phonnipha Atthanak in a car crash against a roadside tree after the driver lost control on slippery Mittraphap Road in Non Sung district early Thursday.

The pickup truck, purchased on Wednesday from a second-hand seller in Saraburi, had overturned. The teenager was thrown out of the vehicle.

The driver and other passenger suffered injuries.

Elsewhere, mudslides blocked a train tunnel between Khok Khli station in Lop Buri and Chong Samran in Chaiyaphum, causing railway officials to alert trains heading to Nong Khai in the Northeast they had to be immediately rerouted for passengers' safety.

The mud piled up quickly and almost reached the tunnel ceiling, according to reports.

"We need about two or three days to clear it," acting State Railway of Thailand governor Anon Luangboriboon said Thursday.

Trains had to be rerouted via Kaeng Khoi in Saraburi, causing delays to trips between Nong Khai in the Northeast and Bangkok.

C and C Marine

The northeastern region is currently bearing the heavy brunt of Sonca. Si Sa Ket has been the hardest hit in light of its damaged farmland.

Downpours slammed the Si Sa Ket districts of Khun Han, Kantharalak and Phu Sing, inundating more than 20,000 rai of crop fields and damaging roads and villages, provincial governor Thawat Suraban said.

"The damage keeps getting worse," he said, adding the affected areas are low-lying and prone to mountain torrents.

In Kalasin, overflow from rivers burst into at least 3,000 rai of paddy fields. Nakhon Phanom was reported to be facing a similar problem, with rice stalks on more than 2,000 rai under water, according to officials.

Authorities in Nakhon Phanom have been closely monitoring water levels on the Mekong River, which is said to be on the verge of overflowing in some areas. Its banks can stand up to 13 metres, one metre above the level recorded Thursday.

Chaotic scenes were also reported in Khon Kaen when powerful floods put a school for the visually impaired children under one metre of water and hit at least 50 houses in Muang district. The province saw heavy rainfall for a second day.

The school area and local roads almost turned into canals, with rescue teams using boats to help flood victims.

The Prime Minister's Office said the government opened a new channel to help flood victims and is seeking public donations.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

More Lip Sevice and Piss and Wind, from the so-called people in power. They are as pathetic as one another ...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

Terrible news but sadly not unexpected. It seems clear the PPTC is full of corrupt cronies who are puppets of of the taxi mafia (notably including ...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

Which is exactly what everyone said in the comments on the previous story. How pathetic that the taxi drivers are more powerful than the army. ...(Read More)

Phuket police investigate neighbourhood creep

Aren't this article and the FB postings are violation of the criminal defamation laws? Don't creeps and crooks have an expectation of protec...(Read More)

Five die when speedboat sinks in storm

The boat's Captain and the Owner should be held responsible for the deaths and be jailed!...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

I have so much to say about this please see my post on Facebook under Odins Nanny as this subject needs more discussion ...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

They should go to the old hotel that is being renovated at the sea front near to the ramp where boats get put in and out of the water at Chalong. They...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater

" Finish the food on their plates.."? That's really not even a drop in the ocean of garbage burying Phuket -as irrelevant as it gets, Mr...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

44,after you tried both already,its your choice of course.Personally i have no experience with both of them....(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Eagle; You and Jor 12 may enjoy learning from backpackers, I myself like the bar set just a little higher, nothing wrong with that scene but I'm j...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.