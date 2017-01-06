It’s that time of year again, ladies and gents. Now is the time to reflect upon the year that is behind us, and look forward to the all-new year ahead.

Thursday 12 January 2017, 10:00AM

There are dozens of apps to help you achieve your New Year’s resolutions.

By Amy Bensema

It is proven that those well intentioned resolutions tend to fade away just weeks into the new year, so why not try out some handy apps to help you achieve your goals throughout 2017?





Apps to help you save more money

Looking to save a few extra bucks in the new year? These apps are great for maintaining budgets and handling all those big, yearly expenses.





MoneyPad

Available on iOS

MoneyPad is a simple way to manage your budget and monthly expenses. The app allows users to set a monthly budget for each category. For example, dining and credit car payment. MoneyPad also lets users view if they’ve gone over the limit in terms of expenses.





HelloWallet

Available on Android, iOS

HelloWallet is an app for tracking more than one bank account balance. The app summarizes your budget progress and can provide an average on spending trends based on categories the user has created.

Apps to help you eat and live healthier

Are eating healthier and exercising more some of your goals for the new year? These apps are great for eating right and getting an exercise routine on track.

The Eatery

Available on Android, iOS

The Eatery is a super cool app that gives users an actual reason to take pics of their food. The app encourages users to take pics of everything they eat, and also lets users’ friends rate their food pics. In doing so, The Eatery allows users to keep track of what they eat and ensures that they are on an overall good and healthy diet.

Daily Burn Tracker

Available on Android, iOS

The Daily Burn Tracker is a clever app that tracks food and calories as well as provides training programs and workout plans. It is a great app to use to help achieve health, or healthier, goals.

Apps to help you make or break habits

Out with the old in with the new? As the saying goes, if you are looking to rid yourself of a bad habit or start a good new one, here are some apps to help you.

Kickit

Available on Android, iOS

Kickit is an app designed to help smokers curb the habit once and for all. The app works by displaying financial incentives. By saving money on the cigarettes you are not buying, you can spend money on those things you’ve been saving for!

Way of Life

Available on iOS

Way of Life is the ultimate habit-building app. It allows users to identify and track habits with charts and notes. The charts and notes can then be shared with others to ensure that you are on the right path of building a good habit.

Apps to encourage productivity

Feeling the need to get a bit more organized in the new year in order to be more productive personally and professionally? If the answer is yes, then these apps are for you.

Todoist

Available on Android, iOS

Todoist is a sleek productivity app that helps organize tasks and works well with a desktop browser as well as Gmail. As an added bonus, Todoist can send notification reminders via email or SMS.





30/30

Available on Android, iOS

30/30 is a magnificent task manager app that tracks the tasks you should be doing. Basically, the app enhances productivity through task timing.

Set up a task list and allocate a certain amount of time to finish each task. The built-in timer helps users move from task to task quickly.

Whether you are looking to save money, lose a bit of weight, get better organized or kick a bad habit for good, we hope you will put these apps to good use in 2017!

Amy Bensema is a long-term Phuket expat with a keen interest in social media and tech.