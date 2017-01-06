By Amy Bensema
It is proven that those well intentioned resolutions tend to fade away just weeks into the new year, so why not try out some handy apps to help you achieve your goals throughout 2017?
Apps to help you save more money
Looking to save a few extra bucks in the new year? These apps are great for maintaining budgets and handling all those big, yearly expenses.
MoneyPad
Available on iOS
MoneyPad is a simple way to manage your budget and monthly expenses. The app allows users to set a monthly budget for each category. For example, dining and credit car payment. MoneyPad also lets users view if they’ve gone over the limit in terms of expenses.
HelloWallet
Available on Android, iOS
HelloWallet is an app for tracking more than one bank account balance. The app summarizes your budget progress and can provide an average on spending trends based on categories the user has created.
Apps to help you eat and live healthier
Are eating healthier and exercising more some of your goals for the new year? These apps are great for eating right and getting an exercise routine on track.
The Eatery
Available on Android, iOS
The Eatery is a super cool app that gives users an actual reason to take pics of their food. The app encourages users to take pics of everything they eat, and also lets users’ friends rate their food pics. In doing so, The Eatery allows users to keep track of what they eat and ensures that they are on an overall good and healthy diet.
Daily Burn Tracker
Available on Android, iOS
The Daily Burn Tracker is a clever app that tracks food and calories as well as provides training programs and workout plans. It is a great app to use to help achieve health, or healthier, goals.
Apps to help you make or break habits
Out with the old in with the new? As the saying goes, if you are looking to rid yourself of a bad habit or start a good new one, here are some apps to help you.
Kickit
Available on Android, iOS
Kickit is an app designed to help smokers curb the habit once and for all. The app works by displaying financial incentives. By saving money on the cigarettes you are not buying, you can spend money on those things you’ve been saving for!
Way of Life
Available on iOS
Way of Life is the ultimate habit-building app. It allows users to identify and track habits with charts and notes. The charts and notes can then be shared with others to ensure that you are on the right path of building a good habit.
Apps to encourage productivity
Feeling the need to get a bit more organized in the new year in order to be more productive personally and professionally? If the answer is yes, then these apps are for you.
Todoist
Available on Android, iOS
Todoist is a sleek productivity app that helps organize tasks and works well with a desktop browser as well as Gmail. As an added bonus, Todoist can send notification reminders via email or SMS.
30/30
Available on Android, iOS
30/30 is a magnificent task manager app that tracks the tasks you should be doing. Basically, the app enhances productivity through task timing.
Set up a task list and allocate a certain amount of time to finish each task. The built-in timer helps users move from task to task quickly.
Whether you are looking to save money, lose a bit of weight, get better organized or kick a bad habit for good, we hope you will put these apps to good use in 2017!
Amy Bensema is a long-term Phuket expat with a keen interest in social media and tech.
Be the first to comment.