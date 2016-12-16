Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Entertainment
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Some of Phuket's most talented young performers took to the stage at Boat Lagoon

The Youth Talent Competition 2016 took place on December 4 at Boat Lagoon’s Whitehouse Marquee. Forty contestants aged between eight and 18 competed in three categories to see who would take home their share of the fantastic prizes on offer.

The Phuket News

Saturday 17 December 2016, 11:00AM

In each category, contestants that came first won B5,000 in cash, studio recording and video production, and Rockschool UK vouchers. The second placed contestants won B3,000 in cash and studio recording time, whilst the third placed contestants won B2,000 in cash. Exceptional Performance and Most Promising Performance awards were given to an additional five contestants.

After three and a half hours of fierce competition, while the scores were tallied and the judges had final debates, the crowd was kept entertained by a host of special performances. These included vocal performances by adult choir Phuket Aloud, the PAPA Senior Vocal Group and individual performances by four of the Phuket Academy of Performing Arts’ youngest students, who stole the hearts of all in attendance.

The independent judging panel for the event was made up of Michael McCormick (Rockschool UK), Colin Hill (Colin Illy Hill Band, and music teacher), Gig Suwannurak (Thailand’s Got Talent finalist) and George Cordeiro (American touring musician and music teacher). The results for the competition were:

Junior Vocals for 8 to 12 years old

1st Place: Sasha Simkalova

2nd Place: Dasha Gorodtsova

3rd Place: Vitalina Oshchepkova

With an Exceptional Performance award going to Tamino Lockenberg and Most Promising Performance Awards in this category going to Bonnie Desmond and Olivia Pulaski.

Instrumentalists

1st Place: Canon Cserepy

2nd Place: India Wilson

Senior Vocals for 13 to 18 years old

1st place: Kusum Basnet

2nd Place: Andrea Hosking

3rd Place: Julianna Mester

With an Exceptional Performance award going to Morgane Mahler and a Most Promising Performer award handed to Lilyjane Mauraux Galle.

The invited special performers were 5-year-old Morgan Chettou singing I love Rock ‘n Roll, 6-year-old Alia Mackay singing Hideaway, 7-year-old Bella Yongsakul singing Count on Me and 8-year-old Celia de la Baume playing Piano.

All of the cash prizes were sponsored by UWC Thailand. Music and video production prizes were sponsored by Legend Music Recording Studio. Rockschool UK sponsored exam vouchers for the winners. Boat Lagoon sponsored the venue and sound. Class Act Media were the event’s official media partner. Additional prizes were sponsored by the Phuket Academy of Performing Arts and Skyla’s Surf and SUP Club.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.