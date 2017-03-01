Following the recent death of Soi Dog co-founder and animal rights activist Gill Dalley, Soi Dog is asking people to help honour Gill's memory and continue to spread the word about the foundation's work.

Wednesday 1 March 2017, 02:58PM

Gill Dalley's hard work, love and dedication, coupled with the community's support, has saved the lives of countless suffering animals.

Several months ago, Soi Dog Foundation entered the Charity Film Awards with a short film about a very special dog named Cola, who had been adopted by Gill.

“Little did we know then that the film would be shortlisted for an award, and from there, go on to be chosen as a finalist by the judges of the Charity Film Awards,” said Soi Dog CEO John Higgs.

“Tragically, we also did not know that in one of life's cruel twists, Gill would be taken from us just

Mr Higgs urged people to watch the short film online, vote for it in the Charity Film Awards and encourage their friends and family to do the same.

“Voting is now open for the People's Choice category, and I can think of no greater tribute to Gill's legacy than winning that award,” he said.

“Gill Dalley's hard work, love and dedication, coupled with the community's support, has saved the lives of countless suffering animals. Please vote online for this short film to honour her memory.”

The Soi Dog Foundation film can be viewed and voted for here:

http://www.charityfilmawards.com/videos/soi-dog-foundation