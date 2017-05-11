Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Community
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Soi Dog decries government’s outmoded methods of stray dog control

The news reported this week about the government-run dog shelter in Thalang, and especially the statement made by Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok, shows a clear misunderstanding of the current situation with regards to stray animals in Phuket and the Phuket Dog Pound in particular.

The Phuket News

Thursday 11 May 2017, 02:25PM

(see story here)

By John Dalley

As anybody who has lived here for 10 years or more can see; the number of stray dogs on the island has drastically reduced, and in addition, benefited from being rabies-free.

This is due entirely to a large-scale program which has seen over 80% of the island’s dogs sterilised and vaccinated.

All leading world authorities including the World Health Organisation, the United Nations’ Food and Agricultural Organisation and Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, all agree that this is the most effective way to successfully eliminate rabies and reduce stray dog populations, particularly in countries such as Thailand with large uncontrolled populations of strays.

The reality is that removing sterilised and vaccinated dogs from the environment, and taking them to dog pounds, actually has a negative effect as it reduces herd immunity to rabies and opens up territories inhabited by sterilised dogs to ones that are unsterilised. It is also economically unviable, but nevertheless, this is what currently happens on Phuket.

At the same time, despite frequent pleas, the authorities on Phuket have done nothing to stop the import of hundreds of puppies every year from puppy farms – often these farms are situated in rabies-infected zones and the dogs sold mainly at unregulated markets.

Phuket also has puppy farms which are unlicensed. Many of these puppies go unsold or end up unwanted and are discarded. They, and the unwanted puppies of unsterilised owned dogs, provide the majority of cases that Soi Dog Foundation still sterilises in Phuket.

The biggest issue though is the extensive amounts of waste and garbage freely available for animals to feed on. Ten years ago I wrote in the local press that Soi Dog Foundation could, given time, control the stray dog population here.

However, reducing the number of stray dogs would see an increase in stray cats which are far harder to control.

If, and it is a big if, Soi Dog were able to control the number of cats, (we currently sterilise far more cats than dogs on Phuket), then we would see a big increase in the number of rats and mice, and potentially snakes as their food source increases.

The reality is that whilst ever we have poor waste control something will feed on it.

Dogs are top of the pecking order, get rid of the dogs and cats and monkeys are next, get rid of them then rats will take over.

History has shown this time and again. In parts of Rassada monkeys are now coming into villages and people’s houses stealing food where previously they kept away – because there are now not as many dogs there. One lady told me that her small village has over 300 cats now.

Until Phuket and the rest of Thailand develops a strong household waste management system then it will have a problem.

Walk a few metres back from almost any beach here and you will find discarded food waste in abundance.

The national park in Nai Yang has a large open garbage site hidden behind the trees and then authorities wonder why they have a stray dog problem.

Improvements are badly needed at the dog pound but unless more land is acquired capacity cannot be increased.

In 2006 Soi Dog took over management of the pound and invested a large amount of money in improving it – including separating runs, building a clinic and isolation areas, installing proper drainage and making it secure.

No sooner had the improvements been completed we were given notice to quit, as was deemed unacceptable for an NGO to be managing a government facility.

Unit - 27

Since that time Soi Dog Foundation has been banned from entering and the pound has fallen into disrepair.

The several hundred dogs are cared for by two elderly ladies who have no training. Quarantine is non-existent, leading to an extremely high death rate – not helped by too many dogs fighting over too little food. It relies on a few caring volunteers to try and help the dogs.

Soi Dog, for the past two years, has been allowed in to vaccinate all the dogs there at a given time.

The government has no budget to even do that. After being refused entry to the pound we have just recently been granted permission to send vets in to treat animals, often with serious injuries, that would otherwise have been left to die a slow and painful death.

In most countries of the world such a facility would not be allowed and its owners prosecuted for animal cruelty.

The current thinking in Thailand, of removing all stray dogs and incarcerating them in such pounds is doomed to failure.

Who will provide the funding? It is one thing to spend a few million baht on building a basic facility, but who then pays for the ongoing care?

Soi Dog spends over a million baht every month just on food alone for its own and other government and private shelters.

The Department of Livestock, who are charged with caring for the dogs, are given little or no budget to do so. 

The fact is that there will always be some dogs left, and whilst ever there is a food source, they will rapidly reproduce and you will be back to square one.

More and more shelters will be needed just to keep up. Most of the dogs going to the dog pound should not be there as they are vaccinated and sterilised.

Of course, there is a need for shelters for dogs that have been abandoned, abused or are truly dangerous but such shelters must have the ability to properly care for the animals in their charge.

They must also have an active adoption program or they will rapidly become full and be unable to take more in.

The number of stray dogs in Phuket is falling rapidly, but it takes time for the effects to be fully seen.

Leave vaccinated sterilised dogs where they are or pay the price. Soi Dog Foundation is now focusing on neighbouring provinces and Bangkok and supporting other groups sterilising dogs in other parts of the country.

It will continue to carry out a maintenance program in Phuket, but does not want to go back to seeing unsterilised dogs taking over. 

The government should focus on preventing more dogs coming on to the island, encouraging owners to have their pets sterilised, and shutting down unlicensed puppy farms and sellers, and of course, improving waste management.

In the meantime, expect to see many more cats!

 

John Dalley is the Co-founder and President of internationally recognised Soi Dog Foundation, based in Phuket. for more information visit: soidog.org

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

Jor 12, Despite your constant and largely unsuccessful attempts to discredit opinions, I think all the commentators on this site are well aware of Tha...(Read More)

Pregnant British woman crushed under 18-wheeled Phuket truck

Eagle, my post was framed in a question- as in, "was..?" Your reading comprehension is almost as lacking as your insults. Regardless, the...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

Oh common Jor 12 who cares about all that when people are dying from senseless, stupid, selfish, reckless driving???? You must be kidding, policing???...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards at Patong blame stingray for injured Chinese tourist, doctors say crabs

A doctor coming up with a guess as a horseshoe crap tells me two things...that the "doctor" can't tell a puncture from a pinch laceratio...(Read More)

Black wastewater returns to Phuket’s Surin Beach

Yes Joe12, I know because I have been in this line of work for over 20 years, and I've been here long enough to see this waste of money dumped on ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards at Patong blame stingray for injured Chinese tourist, doctors say crabs

Kurt,in my capacity as a .blablabla.This comment comes from someone who wrote on April 28th :If walking in 1 foot deep water,you never damage any sea ...(Read More)

Black wastewater returns to Phuket’s Surin Beach

Ben..."This is what happens when there is little to no planning and/or engineering into public works projects" How is it that you know all t...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

More senseless idiotic comments from the usual rabble, who have no knowledge whatsoever of Thai customs, traditions the law and Policing. I can see wh...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

malczx7r...you comments are a good example of your western idiology, which differs totally to the east. If you bother to acquaint yourself with the cu...(Read More)

Phuket illegal Chinese guide arrested over dumped tourists out on bail, company faces fine

A illegal Chinese tour guide? Out on bail? Curious about that 'bail procedure'. She walks free this moment? Waiting for thai law wise foll...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.