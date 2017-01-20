Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Softball comes to the ACG

SOFTBALL: This past Saturday, January 14, saw the Alan Cooke Ground in Phuket host its inaugural softball game.

Friday 20 January 2017, 10:29AM

Sam Wagner connects with a pitch from Casey Kilbane. Photo: Michael Way
Sam Wagner connects with a pitch from Casey Kilbane. Photo: Michael Way

In a captivating nine-inning affair, British baseball legend Nick Carter led the Bashing Bautistas to a hard fought 15-11 victory over the Striking Stromans.

It was a back and forth battle and the tension was high until the very end, as the Stromans put the tying run at the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

However, a comeback was not to be, as a pop up to the shortstop sealed the game for the Bautistas.

Asked for comment after the game, the Bautistas’ slugging first baseman, Brennan Campbell, said, “I intended to put on a hitting display. I put on a hitting display. We won. I’m not surprised.”

The Stromans had their moments, including an impressive inside the park home run by Casey Kilbane, a diving catch in the outfield by Jared Spindel and outstanding defence at second base by emerging star, Tiger.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

The next game is on January 28th at midday at the Alan Cooke Ground. Players are encouraged to show up by 11:30am in order to warm up and take batting practice.

Everyone is welcome to play, regardless of age or experience. There are extra gloves at the ground, so players do not need to bring any equipment.

For more information about upcoming games, join the Phuket Softball Facebook page.

Text by Jared Spindel.

 

 
KuhnSammy | 20 January 2017 - 11:44:12

Great article Jared. Can't wait for the next game!

