Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Snow surfing in great POW is excellent surfing fitness

SURFING: It is said that the best surfing workout on the planet is surfing and that any additional surfing fitness or training may provide slight advantages for competitive surfers or those who catch waves regularly.

Hayden Rhodes

Sunday 16 April 2017, 12:00PM

Hayden hits the POW on the slopes in Hokkaido, Japan.
Hayden hits the POW on the slopes in Hokkaido, Japan.

However, if you cannot surf frequently due to career, living inland, kids, etc. surfing workouts and paddling fitness can pay off big time, with more waves, improved power and enhanced confidence every time you do paddle out and hit the surf.

Let’s face it though, ripping into some turns and having fun on a board is going to be better than the best ‘surfing workout’ out there, for many reasons. (Enjoyment, nueromuscular facilitation, sport specific surf training, endorphin’s etc. etc. I could go on…)

And one of the best sports that simulates surfing, is to find great POW and go snow surfing.

I want to encourage you, that, no matter your age, or where you are, you can achieve more with your surfing fitness and live the lifestyle you dream about.

If your starving for waves and have good mountains close by, I highly recommend heading to the snow for a surf fix while also bolstering your surfing fitness.

And Hokkaido, the northern island of Japan, is the perfect location, and I’ve got to say, if you go at the right time Hokkaido will provide the snow – you just have to GO.

I know some of you may be thinking, “but your ankles and feet are stuck in boots and bindings – it’s hardly like surfing where ankle strength and mobility is a crucial part of surfing fitness”.

However, in deep powder snow and utilizing the latest surf snowboards, the similarity to surfing is incredible. The turns and full body surfing movements far out weigh the need to have ‘free feet’ (such as in wake skating or skateboarding; other excellent surfing training options btw).

You can also snow-surf without bindings… but it just ain’t the same.

But also, please remember when travelling to support local people and local business! In Hokkaido, the staff at Moiwa Winter First are awesome and have quality boards and boots to select from.

Snow surfing is such a ‘trip’ in great powder… If you have not experienced phenomenal snow I highly recommend exploring your world. After all, surfing is all about pushing your limits and searching for more fun ways to ride…

Plus… this really is the ultimate surfers workout and leg training day… Here is how it works…

Find exceptional powder… hike up the mountain…. wail down....

Seriously though, the pleasure, excitement, freedom, and sense of belonging to something, ‘bigger out there’ is a fantastic way to live your life when the waves are non-existent or you can’ t get to the beach.

Plus, if you want strong legs and some enhanced cardio vascular fitness that will carry over to your surfing, then hiking in the snow… up a mountain… will sort you out… big time.

And surfing on snow as you come down is an extremely functional surf training leg workout while also being exhilarating.

If you would like to join me next year in Japan (2018 Feb / March) simply contact me at info@surftrainingsecrets.com

Fresh morning tracks – now this is living and you do have the power to physically prepare and enjoy the amazing lifestyle that surfing provides.

Sometimes we forget that skateboarding evolved from surfers wanting to surf when the waves went flat… snowboarding also evolved for very similar reasons… however, to truly simulate surfing, you want to find powder. Lots of POW. And Hokkaido, Japan is one of my most favourite places to be.

With many flights to Japan these days it may become yours too.

Surfing fitness in the gym can be monotonous and a drag for the most dedicated workout enthusiast… If you are looking for a fun and functional fitness session that covers balance, core stability, strength, endurance and flexibility then look no more that hiking up and snow surfing down.

Hit the snow …

Hit the peaks…

It’s your surfing lifestyle – you can make it happen.

If you want help, hit me up.

Hayden Rhodes (Club Manager of Phukets Finest Health Club - RPM Health Club) is the creator of Surf Training Secrets.com and is known for his enthusiasm and lifelong love of health, fitness, personal development and surfing. He has been helping people improve their surfing and snowboarding around the world for more then 20 years.

Hayden believes everyone has the ability to improve their lives and promotes health as much as he promotes fitness. He continues to study, surf and snowboard around the world and looks forward to helping you up grade your lifestyle.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Chinese tour bus amid 'brake failure' rams cars on Patong Hill

Ah, the old "brakes failed, mate" routine again. If the drivers learned how to drive properly and used a low gear down the hill instead of r...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tour bus amid 'brake failure' rams cars on Patong Hill

This happens about 10 -15 times year. Old busses never properly inspected. Luckily this time no persons killed, Which is normally the case. I am n...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tour bus amid 'brake failure' rams cars on Patong Hill

Just amazing how the country with the #2 road fatality rate (much of which is attributable to public transit vehicles) always blames accidents on mech...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tour bus amid 'brake failure' rams cars on Patong Hill

Hahahaha, no brake failure, just a driver failure. The whole voyage the brakes were working well, right? Now 'technical' officers look int...(Read More)

Amlo to freeze assets of fraud suspect 'Shogun'

Heartless greedy wench that put her own wealth above everything, including the crushing disappointments of all those people excited over a vacation wh...(Read More)

Phuket passes Day 1 of Songkran Seven Days of Danger with no deaths

Kurt: Do you have to be so sarcastic? Don't you get bored moaning and whinging about everything here? Is there nothing to your liking here in Ph...(Read More)

Rawai Nai Harn business community donates trash bins for Nai Harn Beach

What a useless PR-Campaign.Went to Nai Harn in the morning.Every trash bin full and what didnt fit in lays around.And they said it will be emptied dai...(Read More)

More than 15,000 sex offender suspects at large

What I always find strange is that they can suddenly "arrest" 300 suspects, and say 15,000 are on the run, why weren't they all arrested...(Read More)

Phuket keeps zero road deaths tally for Day 2 of Songkran Festival

408 catched without driving license!! So, were they blocked to drive their car 1 more meter? As this is normal practice in other countries? Car co...(Read More)

Hold tourists and guides responsible for coral damage, says Phuket poll

Rorii,maybe the PN doesnt publish all your comments,because they are off topic or useless....(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.