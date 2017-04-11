SURFING: It is said that the best surfing workout on the planet is surfing and that any additional surfing fitness or training may provide slight advantages for competitive surfers or those who catch waves regularly.

Hayden hits the POW on the slopes in Hokkaido, Japan.

However, if you cannot surf frequently due to career, living inland, kids, etc. surfing workouts and paddling fitness can pay off big time, with more waves, improved power and enhanced confidence every time you do paddle out and hit the surf.

Let’s face it though, ripping into some turns and having fun on a board is going to be better than the best ‘surfing workout’ out there, for many reasons. (Enjoyment, nueromuscular facilitation, sport specific surf training, endorphin’s etc. etc. I could go on…)

And one of the best sports that simulates surfing, is to find great POW and go snow surfing.

I want to encourage you, that, no matter your age, or where you are, you can achieve more with your surfing fitness and live the lifestyle you dream about.

If your starving for waves and have good mountains close by, I highly recommend heading to the snow for a surf fix while also bolstering your surfing fitness.

And Hokkaido, the northern island of Japan, is the perfect location, and I’ve got to say, if you go at the right time Hokkaido will provide the snow – you just have to GO.

I know some of you may be thinking, “but your ankles and feet are stuck in boots and bindings – it’s hardly like surfing where ankle strength and mobility is a crucial part of surfing fitness”.

However, in deep powder snow and utilizing the latest surf snowboards, the similarity to surfing is incredible. The turns and full body surfing movements far out weigh the need to have ‘free feet’ (such as in wake skating or skateboarding; other excellent surfing training options btw).

You can also snow-surf without bindings… but it just ain’t the same.

But also, please remember when travelling to support local people and local business! In Hokkaido, the staff at Moiwa Winter First are awesome and have quality boards and boots to select from.

Snow surfing is such a ‘trip’ in great powder… If you have not experienced phenomenal snow I highly recommend exploring your world. After all, surfing is all about pushing your limits and searching for more fun ways to ride…

Plus… this really is the ultimate surfers workout and leg training day… Here is how it works…

Find exceptional powder… hike up the mountain…. wail down....

Seriously though, the pleasure, excitement, freedom, and sense of belonging to something, ‘bigger out there’ is a fantastic way to live your life when the waves are non-existent or you can’ t get to the beach.

Plus, if you want strong legs and some enhanced cardio vascular fitness that will carry over to your surfing, then hiking in the snow… up a mountain… will sort you out… big time.

And surfing on snow as you come down is an extremely functional surf training leg workout while also being exhilarating.

If you would like to join me next year in Japan (2018 Feb / March) simply contact me at info@surftrainingsecrets.com

Fresh morning tracks – now this is living and you do have the power to physically prepare and enjoy the amazing lifestyle that surfing provides.

Sometimes we forget that skateboarding evolved from surfers wanting to surf when the waves went flat… snowboarding also evolved for very similar reasons… however, to truly simulate surfing, you want to find powder. Lots of POW. And Hokkaido, Japan is one of my most favourite places to be.

With many flights to Japan these days it may become yours too.

Surfing fitness in the gym can be monotonous and a drag for the most dedicated workout enthusiast… If you are looking for a fun and functional fitness session that covers balance, core stability, strength, endurance and flexibility then look no more that hiking up and snow surfing down.

Hit the snow …

Hit the peaks…

It’s your surfing lifestyle – you can make it happen.

If you want help, hit me up.

Hayden Rhodes (Club Manager of Phukets Finest Health Club - RPM Health Club) is the creator of Surf Training Secrets.com and is known for his enthusiasm and lifelong love of health, fitness, personal development and surfing. He has been helping people improve their surfing and snowboarding around the world for more then 20 years.

Hayden believes everyone has the ability to improve their lives and promotes health as much as he promotes fitness. He continues to study, surf and snowboard around the world and looks forward to helping you up grade your lifestyle.