AUSTRALIA: It may be trying to disguise itself as tinsel, but look more closely and this is a deadly tiger snake which climbed up a Christmas tree in Australia.

Friday 23 December 2016, 03:30PM

A tiger snake attempting to disguise itself as tinsel on a Christmas tree in a Melbourne home. Photo: Snake Catcher Victoria/AFP

A woman called Cheryl noticed the uninvited and highly venomous guest in her Melbourne home last Sunday (Dec 18) but somehow managed to keep her cool – making a cup of tea while she waited for a professional snake-catcher to arrive.

“It was a tiger snake. They are very deadly but only if you hurt them,” snake-catcher Barry Goldsmith, who removed the reptile, said during an interview on Monday (Dec 19).

“It most probably came in through an open door, but Cheryl was very sensible about it.

“She didn’t panic, she just took a photo and sent it to the snake-catcher, me, and 20 minutes later I had the little bugger in a bag.”

Australia is home to 20 of the world’s 25 most venomous snakes, including the tiger snake which can grow up to 2.9 metres (10 feet) and is usually found in coastal areas.