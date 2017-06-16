BANGKOK: A small explosion slightly hurt a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration worker on Sukhumvit Soi 40 this afternoon (June 16).

Friday 16 June 2017, 03:11PM

A Bangkok Metropolitan Administration worker (seated left) is hurt after opening a bag containing a small bomb on Sukhumvit Soi 40 in Bangkok today (June 16). Photo: ฉก.ทองหล่อ 22-212-221

Thong Lor police were reported about the blast at 1pm.

While the woman was sweeping the pavement in front of Unesco’s Bangkok office, she picked up a cloth bag hidden in a shrub and kept it with her. While she continued to clean the area, the bag fell so she opened it.

It suddenly exploded and hurt her right leg, according to Thai media reports.

Police initially assumed it might have been left there by some youths as the area is close to a school

The woman was sent to Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. EOD police are checking the type of the explosive.

