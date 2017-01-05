PHUKET: The driver of a six-wheeler truck and three passengers were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital as a precautionary measure this morning (Jan 5) when the truck overturned on Patong hill. The driver blamed a wet road for the incident.

Thursday 5 January 2017, 12:54PM

At 10:45am today a crane was being used to remove the truck, however, it was reported that traffic was still able to move smoothly. Photo: Kathu Police

Rescue workers were notified at 1:35am today that a six-wheeler truck had overturned on a sharp bend on Patong Hill and that people were trapped inside the cab.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a Ubon Ratchathani registered six-wheeler overturned on the road with four people trapped inside. They managed to free three of the people, but had to use the jaws-of-life to free the fourth.

Although nobody had sustained injuries in the accident all four people were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital as a precautionary measure. All have since been released.

Lt Col Surawut Chuprasit of the Kathu Police said heavy rain had made the road slippery and that the driver told him that even though he reduced his speed the wet road caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

At 10:45am today a crane was being used to remove the truck, however, it was reported that traffic was still able to move smoothly.