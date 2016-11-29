COLOMBIA: At least six people are believed to have survived after a plane carrying 81 passengers, including members of a top flight Brazillian football team, crashed in Colombia, officials said.

Tuesday 29 November 2016, 02:22PM

Brazilian football club Chapecoense were set to play Colombia’s Atletico Nacional tomorrow (Nov 30) in the South American Cup finals. Photo: AFP

The plane crashed late yesterday (Nov 28) near the Colombian city of Medellin.

The airport that serves Medellin said that among the 72 passengers and nine crew were members of Chapecoense Real, a Brazilian football club that was supposed to play against Colombia’s Atletico Nacional tomorrow (Nov 30) in the South American Cup finals.

“Confirmed, the aircraft license number CP2933 was carrying the team @ChapecoenseReal. Apparently there are survivors,” the Jose Maria Cordova de Rionegro airport said on its Twitter account.

The LAMIA aircraft was flying from Bolivia to Medellin when it crashed in an area called Cerro Gordo about 50 kilometers from the city, Colombia’s second largest.

“It appears that the plane ran out of fuel,” Elkin Ospina, the mayor of the nearby town of La Ceja, said.

He said authorities were on the scene and hospitals and medical centres were preparing to receive the injured.

On its Twitter account, the Medellin airport said the crash site could only be reached overland because of bad weather in the area.

Colombia’s civil aeronautics agency said it had a team at the airport in response to the crash.