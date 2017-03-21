Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Sir Nick Faldo’s first visit to Laguna Golf Academy Phuket

GOLF: Six-time Major Winner and Laguna Golf Ambassador Sir Nick Faldo held a golf clinic for property owners at the Laguna Golf Academy Phuket on Saturday 11 March 2017.

Tuesday 21 March 2017, 06:35PM

Sir Nick Faldo tees off with a shot at the Laguna Golf Academy Phuket.
Sir Nick Faldo tees off with a shot at the Laguna Golf Academy Phuket.

Laguna Golf Academy Phuket features three dedicated swing rooms, fully equipped with the latest video analysis and training equipment, complemented by a team of experienced PGA Golf Instructors.

During the golf clinic, Sir Nick shared his knowledge on a variety of aspects, including technical golfing skills and physical conditioning for golfers. “I’m delighted to see Laguna Golf Phuket promoting the game with this new teaching facility for keen golfers. I always enjoy visiting Laguna Phuket integrated resort with this 18-hole golf course, luxury award-winning Banyan Tree and Angsana resorts, spas and restaurants,” enthused Sir Nick Faldo.

The golf packages available include Laguna Golf Academy Phuket’s Half Day and Full Day with the Pro experience which can be combined with on-course play. For those longer term visitors or residents, there are monthly academy packages which include golf lessons and unlimited practice facility usage during the term.

Mr Paul Wilson, AVP/Group Golf Director of Laguna Golf added, “We are excited to expand into the golf instruction market with Laguna Golf Academy Phuket. Our objective with this facility is to create a world-class learning environment for golfers of all abilities. Golf can be such a social sport, providing endless networking or team building opportunities, not to mention the health benefits and all round fun!”

During his stay at Banyan Tree Phuket, Sir Nick spent time exercising at the pristine beach and practising his game at Laguna Golf Phuket. Between training sessions, Sir Nick also found time to enjoy sunset cocktail at Cassia Phuket and the Sunday Brunch at Banyan Tree Phuket.

Sir Nick added, “I’ve been visiting Banyan Tree Phuket for over 20 years now. I’m impressed by the management vision to keep developing and enhancing this already world-class integrated resort. Laguna Phuket has everything an avid golfer, or non-golfer, could wish for… I can’t wait to return again later this year and look forward to working further with the Laguna Golf Academy Phuket.”

Laguna Golf Academy Phuket includes a well-stocked pro shop, 8 covered public hitting spaces, split-level grass tee with up to 20 hitting spaces, 3 specific short-game greens, fairway and greenside practice bunkers. For details, visit lagunagolf.com/academy/ or contact +66 (0) 7627 0991 or golfacademy@lagunaphuket.com.

 

 
