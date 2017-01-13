Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘Sir Andy’ looks to banish Aussie Open blues

TENNIS: Newly knighted Andy Murray will bid to end a run of heartbreaking defeats at the Australian Open and see off his chief rival Novak Djokovic as he enters his first Grand Slam tournament as world number one.

AFP

Friday 13 January 2017, 11:29AM

Recently knighted Andy Murray has lost five Australian Open finals, four of them to Novak Djokovic. Photo: Karim Jaafar/AFP
Recently knighted Andy Murray has lost five Australian Open finals, four of them to Novak Djokovic. Photo: Karim Jaafar/AFP

‘Sir Andy’, knighted in Britain’s New Year Honours list after a magnificent 2016 saw a second Wimbledon crown, a successful Olympic title defence and the year-end top ranking, has lost five Melbourne finals, four of those to Djokovic.

But after years of playing second fiddle to the 12-time major-winning Serb, Murray is coming off a break-out year when he knocked Djokovic off the top spot to become world number one for the first time.

The 29-year-old Scot may have relinquished his unbeaten run of 28 competitive matches to Djokovic in this month’s lead-in Qatar Open, but feels he's in the right shape to finally hoist the trophy at Melbourne Park.

“I think physically it was a good test to start the year, and I did good in Qatar,” Murray said. “My body feels all right just now, so that’s positive. Still think there are things I can do better.”

As the top two seeds, Murray and Djokovic will be on opposite sides of the men’s draw and seeded to meet each other in the January 29 final.

Murray, who lost to Djokovic in the 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016 Australian Open deciders, trails the Serb 25-11 in their encounters, but the Scot dominated the second half of last year.

In contrast, Djokovic’s season imploded after a third-round loss at Wimbledon, followed by a first-round exit to Juan Martin del Potro at the Rio Olympics and defeat to Stan Wawrinka in the US Open final.

But with six titles, Djokovic will make history as the player with the most Australian Open victories if he manages to win the tournament again.

Djokovic, who had a messy split from coach Boris Becker in December, said he is looking to use the Doha victory as a springboard into the new season.

“Playing five matches and then three hours against the number one of the world, biggest rival, and winning in a thrilling marathon match is something that definitely can serve as a positive incentive for what’s coming up in Australia,” he said.

“I hope we are going to play against each other. We make each other work hard and improve and continuously work on our games and ourselves. We strive to get better, both of us.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Four saved as speedboat sinks off Phuket

eagle: Your reaction is running out of context. We comment here about unlicensed drivers ( not captains!)of longtail boats and plywood speed boats wh...(Read More)

Four saved as speedboat sinks off Phuket

Eagle, besides ridiculing kurt, just what do yoh think should happen, or is constructive thinking far beyound your limited, childish, abilities. I ha...(Read More)

DNA test for Koh Tao AC Bar owner’s son

Where are the 2 Myanmar boys now? How about their court case? Convicted? Appealing?...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Phuket beach

I understand your comment, BenPendejo. But something has to change at Phuket beaches. Guess the today PN article regarding, (International World ...(Read More)

World lifeguard chief appeals to PM Prayut over Phuket drownings

It is very good that the International World Lifeguard chief appeals to PM Prayut about present and already years going on Phuket beach situation. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials launch coral restoration project at Koh Racha

@ Capt B Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) had never used tires to built artificial reefs in Thailand. They have been using square c...(Read More)

DNA test for Koh Tao AC Bar owner’s son

Thailands worse keep secret!! The Tuwichian family are a disgrace to Thailand they are guilty fact!! The uk victims family knows the truth even thoug...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Phuket beach

Sorry Kurt...lifeguards don't need more authority...they just need to pay attention. There is way too much beach to have a couple lazy bums sitti...(Read More)

Four saved as speedboat sinks off Phuket

Yes Kurt.Let experienced foreign Boatcaptains drive longtailboats.And what is next on your wishlist?Foreign taxidriver,foreign Vandriver,foreign busdr...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.