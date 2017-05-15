Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Single goal secures Phuket FC victory

FOOTBALL: A single goal was enough to secure Phuket FC victory over promotion-fighting rivals Pattani FC on Saturday (May 13) leaving Phuket at 3rd in the Euro Cake Thai League 4, six points adrift of table toppers Satun United and two points off 2nd placed Chumphon FC.

Matt Pond

Monday 15 May 2017, 03:43PM

Going into Saturday’s game, the 11th of the 16 fixture season, the Andaman Dragon sat at 4th in the Euro Cake Thai League 4 table on 15 points while the visitors, The Queen Cannons, were at 2nd on 18.

Having only managed to pick up two points from a possible nine in their previous three outings it was vital that Phuket got back to winning ways to keep their promotion chances alive.

The winner of the Euro Cake Thai League 4 gains automatic promotion to the Thai League 3, while the 2nd placed team goes into a play-off with the 2nd placed teams from the other five regional leagues for just a additional single promotion place.

In addition to a lack of points in previous games, a lack of goals was also a concern for the team as they have only scored one also in the last three outings, a big drop having scored 15 in the first eight games of the season.

But a single wonder goal from Apichart Denmham (10), his first of the season, in the 32nd minute of Saturday’s game was enough to seal the win for Phuket.

Apichart picked up the ball on the left flank just outside of Pattani’s penalty box and with space to spare decided to take a shot, curling the ball into the top right corner of Pattani’s goal.

The team are now on a seven week break from league action with matches set to resume on July 1, and the five games which remain are all to be played within that month.

On Saturday July 1 the Andaman Dragon will travel to Chumphon for their away fixture at the IPE Chumphon Stadium, the home leg of that fixture was a goalless draw; they then have two home games against Satun United and Hat Yai FC on July 8 and 16 respectively before making their way to the Wiang Sa Stadium where they will take on Surat Thani City FC, the home leg of which saw Phuket romp to a 3-1 win; Phuket FC will then play their final game of the Euro Cake Thai League 4 season at home to Phatthalung FC on Sunday July 23.

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media sponsors of Phuket FC.

Full weekend results

Saturday May 13

Phuket FC 1 - 0 Pattani FC

Sunday May 14

Chumphon FC 2 - 0 Sungaipadee FC

Phatthalung FC 1 - 2 Satun United

Surat Thani City FC 0 - 1 Hat Yai FC

 

 
