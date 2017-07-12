SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, is offering customers exceptional return airfares as well as a chance to win Business Class tickets to its extensive network of 53 destinations, in celebration of the upcoming arrival of its new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, which is slated for October this year.

Wednesday 12 July 2017, 04:06PM

Held from July 3-30, 2017* only, the promotional sale features attractive discounts for both Business and Economy Class airfares (see table above). In addition, customers who purchase any SilkAir ticket in the same period are instantly entered into a lucky draw, where eight lucky winners will each win a pair of return Business Class tickets to any of SilkAir’s 53 destinations in Asia Pacific.

For flights departing from Phuket, round-trip fares for as low as B6,508 can whisk one away to the island-nation brimming with exciting experiences – from food to shopping and family-friendly attractions of Singapore; for B9,108 passengers can travel to the white sandy beaches and crystal waters at Kalibo, Philippines; for B16,668 passengers can travel to Kochi, India, a major port city that was once the centre of ancient spice trade. Centuries of trading and migration have given Kochi a unique culture and architecture that fascinate many tourists. Colonial churches and forts, lush backwaters, scenic hills and tranquil beaches are just a few of Kochi’s many appeals.

These fares, which can be purchased on silkair.com and all SilkAir authorised agents, are inclusive of the full-service carrier’s many comforts and conveniences including 30kg and 40kg check-in baggage allowance for Economy and Business class respectively, inflight meals, complimentary wireless streaming of inflight entertainment via the SilkAir Studio app, and the chance to earn miles on the KrisFlyer frequent flyer programme. Codeshare flights, chartered flights and tickets issued by other airlines are not eligible for this promotion.

“SilkAir is excited to welcome the first of our new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to our fleet towards the end of this year, which marks another milestone in our commitment to constantly improve the travel experience for passengers,” said Ahmad Zuhri, Manager Thailand, SilkAir.

“We are pleased to offer these special fares to thank and reward our customers for their enduring support as well as welcome travellers who are new to SilkAir. Additionally, we are presenting an opportunity to eight lucky winners and their partners to experience our Business Class product, which we trust they will fully enjoy.”

For more information on the promotion, visit SilkAir.com

* Outbound travel must be fulfilled on or before 31 October 2017.