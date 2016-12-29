Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Sick Dutch boy's nail-varnish dare nets over 2.5mn euros

NETHERLANDS: A terminally ill six-year-old Dutch boy, who hoped to raise a few hundred euros by daring people to paint their nails, has raised more than 2.5 million euros (B94mn).

health, charity,

AFP

Friday 30 December 2016, 10:00AM

Dutch radio DJs Domien Verschuuren (left) and Frank van der Lende show 6-year-old Tijn Kolsteren how much money they have raised during a recent fundraising campaign. Photo: Sander Koning/AFP
Dutch radio DJs Domien Verschuuren (left) and Frank van der Lende show 6-year-old Tijn Kolsteren how much money they have raised during a recent fundraising campaign. Photo: Sander Koning/AFP

Tijn Kolsteren, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in May, launched the appeal only one week ago, but it fired the imagination of the public. The charity drive ended last Saturday (Dec 24) and raised over 2.5mn euro.

“With his nail-painting dare he wanted to help children suffering from pneumonia,” the Dutch public newscaster NOS reported.

“It was an enormous success – from DJ Armin van Buuren to Prime Minister Mark Rutte and many other famous celebrities had their nails painted,” it said.

“Paint your nails, make a donation and then challenge three of your friends to do the same,” dared the donation page, which invited participants to share their pictures on social media using the hashtag #lakaan (meaning “the polish is on”).

The appeal is part of a traditional event in The Netherlands where radio DJs lock themselves away for several days without food or drink to raise money. This year, proceeds are going to the Red Cross.

Unit - 27

Rutte joined the DJs late last Friday (Dec 23) and opted for a deep blue for his own nails.

Tijn’s family learned only last week that a course of chemotherapy had failed to reduce the size of his cancer.

“Despite this bad news, we wanted to do something for children who won’t maybe even make it to six,” his father Gerrit told the NOS.

“We came up with the idea together: Tijn had already painted his nails with a friend and liked it. I wanted to do something similar to the Ice Bucket challenge and men painting their nails is a bit taboo,” he added, referring to the internet craze that raised millions.

The Dutch press hailed the boy as a hero, with the tabloid AD last Friday putting a picture of him dressed as a superhero under the headline “SuperTijn”.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket beach excavation mired in silence, double-standards

Yes @ Rajabhakti Park... the vendors are as aggressive as ever. I pulled in there yesterday and was immediately told where to park my motorbike, with...(Read More)

Phuket tourist show handler keeps hand as croc slams jaw shut (video)

Too bad he didn't lose it...I would pay to see some idiot taunting animals getting his comeuppance....(Read More)

Phuket tourists split over virgin beaches: Poll

How about that fact they are allowing beach vendors to move the towels of swimmers ( Who don't pay ( so they can replace them with beach mats and ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist show handler keeps hand as croc slams jaw shut (video)

Is it not time to stop these shows? Respect animals, do not exploit them for the greed of money. Bravery? Stupidity I call it. Hello, we live in 2...(Read More)

Dealers arrested collecting drug packages from Phuket transport company

Day in, day out, enormous amount of drugs arrive at Phuket. It is like washing powder delivery at supermarkets. We may be sure that what the authori...(Read More)

Zero dead in Phuket’s first 24 hours of New Year Seven Days of Danger

228 for no license... and I would be willing to bet those are almost all tourists getting fleeced by our favorite BIBs. These numbers have nothing to...(Read More)

Zero dead in Phuket’s first 24 hours of New Year Seven Days of Danger

Well there's a surprise (not!), another checkpoint with faranges stopped and no Thai rider in sight. Looks like everyone needs their tea money for...(Read More)

French woman deported for Phuket overstay, banned for five years

Christy Sweet You are still here? Dear what happened, you were moving out off Phuket, sellling staff etc.?...(Read More)

Phuket beach excavation mired in silence, double-standards

So, now the words "non-committed reaction" are replacing the word "untruthfulness". If so, yes, than we can talk about "doub...(Read More)

Phuket beach excavation mired in silence, double-standards

Oh, the incompetence abounds...and I can't wait until the steady flow of sewage treatment waste flows steadily into Bang Tao...and I'm sure Ca...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.