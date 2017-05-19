Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Sharapova denied French Open wild card

TENNIS: Two-time champion Maria Sharapova will miss Roland Garros this year after the French tennis federation denied her a wild card, FFT president Bernard Guidicelli said on Tuesday (May 16).

Russian,

AFP

Friday 19 May 2017, 09:51AM

Russia’s Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia during their tennis match at the ATP Tennis Open tournament on Tuesday. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
Russia’s Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia during their tennis match at the ATP Tennis Open tournament on Tuesday. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

The former world number one, who only returned from a 15-month doping ban last month, will sit out the French Open, which she won in 2012 and 2014, for the second year in a row.

“Nobody can deprive her of her two titles at Roland Garros, but today I can’t grant her the wild card requested,” Guidicelli said on Facebook Live.

“The titles won here, she won within the rules without owing anything to anyone.

“While wild cards exist for players returning from injury, there is nothing for a return from a doping ban,” he added.

BIS

The five-time Grand Slam champion was banned for two years for using meldonium, with the penalty later reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport which ruled she was not an intentional doper.

After the ban expired on April 26, the Russian returned to competition at the Stuttgart Open, reaching the semi-finals, and progressed to the last 32 of the Madrid Open, too late to earn herself a qualifying spot for Paris.

“I am very sorry for Maria, and very sorry for her fans. They might be very disappointed and she might be disappointed. But it is my responsibility and my mission to respect the high standards of the game to be played without any doping,” said Guidicelli.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Police charge British boyfriend for death of Sophie Anderson

Kurt, i reacted on your comment 11.06.46 and 14.57.23.At the time i wrote my comment,your comment from 16.50.19 wasnt published yet.And again,Mr.Jatup...(Read More)

Patong counterfeit goods crackdown nets 10,000 items, valued at B20mn

The usual once in a while officials action. Something same-same as 1 time weekly arresting a few drugs street sellers, but different. :-) The em...(Read More)

Man kills wife playing Russian roulette with ‘empty’ gun

"Attempted murder"??? She's dead, WTF do you think happens when you point a gun at someone!! This just goes to show Males alcohol and g...(Read More)

DSI impounds 60 supercars, mostly Lamborghinis

Nice reporting. It shows a few things: 1: There are real rich thai people in Thailand. 2: There are more than 110 officials involved and criminal su...(Read More)

Man kills wife playing Russian roulette with ‘empty’ gun

A very sad story. It shows how 'believing' and 'not-thinking' can change life in a split second. It also shows that ownership of g...(Read More)

Phuket Police hunt foreigner for attack on Patong toilet attendant

Firelight, and Paul44, you know the news media saying " NEVER let the TRUTH interfere with a good story."...(Read More)

Minor splashes B9bn on Phuket projects

Is the Patong Ace-1 project Investor on-dragging scandal something to think about? Seems to be a good example warning for potential buyers! Or the 3...(Read More)

Phuket Police hunt foreigner for attack on Patong toilet attendant

Let us hope that the Phuket authorities come out soon with the true story about this public toilet history. To me it sounds strange that out of the b...(Read More)

Man kills wife playing Russian roulette with ‘empty’ gun

"A preliminary charge of attempted murder was laid against him" How is a death attempted murder when the person has actually died?...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.