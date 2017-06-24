BANGKOK: Seven people have been apprehended and dozens of vehicles confiscated in a crackdown on a criminal gang which stole cars and forged documents, employing a micro-lending scheme as a front for its operations, police say.

A senior police officer points to a large chart showing suspects allegedly involved in a criminal gang which stole cars, forged documents and used a micro-lending scheme as a front for its operations. Photo: Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

The arrests were made in an operation conducted by the Tourist Police Division, the Patrol and Special Operation Division, and the Metropolitan Police Division 1 to break up car theft gangs associated with document forgery rings.

The suspects were identified as Trinwan Amorntaiyakul, Nikhom Janta, Pattra Kantha, Prasong Khatiya, Chulaporn Sanguan, Jaturong Luangsaen and Chainarong Meephumkham.

Police said the suspects lured victims by offering loans to cash-strapped people, with the cars used as collateral.

Instead the suspects stole and sold the cars, with some of the vehicles allegedly used in the carrying out of crimes.

The gang used fake documents associated with the cars to deceive people into buying them, said police.

Several of those vehicles were still on hire-purchase from car-finance companies.

The victims were forced to pay for the cars, with some blacklisted after failing to make the payments, police said.

The gang allegedly set up a Facebook page to run the scam.

The page was reportedly run by Mr Trinwan, who was identified as the administrator of a Facebook page offering loans, according to police.

The suspects were initially charged with being involved in an illicit secret organisation, conspiring to conduct forgery and illegally possessing firearms.

Seized from the suspects were 39 cars, 56 motorcycles, 12 guns, 120 rounds of ammunition, five computers, 13 licence plates and reams of documents.

Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, commander of the Patrol and Special Operation Division, said more arrests are expected and police are gathering evidence to back their requests for arrest warrants.

He said the arrest is part of a broader crackdown on document forgery rings using social media to reach out to potential customers.

The gangs offer fake licence plates and documents for vehicles, including car registration books and those pertaining to car tax payments, he said.

To combat the criminal activity, national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda recently appointed a team of investigators to break up the gangs.

A total of 24 suspects were arrested in raids carried out nationwide over a two-week period.

Of the total, eight were arrested on June 16 in line with court warrants. One of them was identified as Wattana Mamuang, who ran a Facebook page offering repossessed cars.

As part of the crackdown, authorities this week arrested Snr Sgt Maj Chanont Wanprapa, of Muang Khon Kaen police station, and FS1 Wichan Chanchaemdara, in Ubon Ratchathani province in their raids that targeted 27 locations nationwide.

Snr Sgt Maj Chanont was charged with forging official documents and use of forged documents after he was unable to verify his vehicle.

