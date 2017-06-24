Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Seven arrested in raid on car theft, forgery gang

BANGKOK: Seven people have been apprehended and dozens of vehicles confiscated in a crackdown on a criminal gang which stole cars and forged documents, employing a micro-lending scheme as a front for its operations, police say.

crime, police, transport,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 24 June 2017, 10:16AM

A senior police officer points to a large chart showing suspects allegedly involved in a criminal gang which stole cars, forged documents and used a micro-lending scheme as a front for its operations. Photo: Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post
A senior police officer points to a large chart showing suspects allegedly involved in a criminal gang which stole cars, forged documents and used a micro-lending scheme as a front for its operations. Photo: Apichit Jinakul / Bangkok Post

The arrests were made in an operation conducted by the Tourist Police Division, the Patrol and Special Operation Division, and the Metropolitan Police Division 1 to break up car theft gangs associated with document forgery rings.

The suspects were identified as Trinwan Amorntaiyakul, Nikhom Janta, Pattra Kantha, Prasong Khatiya, Chulaporn Sanguan, Jaturong Luangsaen and Chainarong Meephumkham.

Police said the suspects lured victims by offering loans to cash-strapped people, with the cars used as collateral.

Instead the suspects stole and sold the cars, with some of the vehicles allegedly used in the carrying out of crimes.

The gang used fake documents associated with the cars to deceive people into buying them, said police.

Several of those vehicles were still on hire-purchase from car-finance companies.

The victims were forced to pay for the cars, with some blacklisted after failing to make the payments, police said.

The gang allegedly set up a Facebook page to run the scam.

The page was reportedly run by Mr Trinwan, who was identified as the administrator of a Facebook page offering loans, according to police.

The suspects were initially charged with being involved in an illicit secret organisation, conspiring to conduct forgery and illegally possessing firearms.

BIS

Seized from the suspects were 39 cars, 56 motorcycles, 12 guns, 120 rounds of ammunition, five computers, 13 licence plates and reams of documents.

Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, commander of the Patrol and Special Operation Division, said more arrests are expected and police are gathering evidence to back their requests for arrest warrants.

He said the arrest is part of a broader crackdown on document forgery rings using social media to reach out to potential customers.

The gangs offer fake licence plates and documents for vehicles, including car registration books and those pertaining to car tax payments, he said.

To combat the criminal activity, national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda recently appointed a team of investigators to break up the gangs.

A total of 24 suspects were arrested in raids carried out nationwide over a two-week period.

Of the total, eight were arrested on June 16 in line with court warrants. One of them was identified as Wattana Mamuang, who ran a Facebook page offering repossessed cars.

As part of the crackdown, authorities this week arrested Snr Sgt Maj Chanont Wanprapa, of Muang Khon Kaen police station, and FS1 Wichan Chanchaemdara, in Ubon Ratchathani province in their raids that targeted 27 locations nationwide.

Snr Sgt Maj Chanont was charged with forging official documents and use of forged documents after he was unable to verify his vehicle.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket officials exasperated over dumping in Karon

How about remote controlled CCTV Cams, directed on the spots, from high elevation in trees or light masts? Zoom in on the culprits, catch them, 2000 ...(Read More)

‘I was framed,’ school chief swears

Jor12,the misreading/not understanding was regarding Kurts comment.I absolutely agree with your opinion....(Read More)

‘I was framed,’ school chief swears

Jor12, the article also states "The case first drew the attention of the media after one parent circulated a video clip allegedly showing the sch...(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

Jor12... Collusion:secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy in order to deceive others. Once again, not the correct usage, and I did NOT say coll...(Read More)

‘I was framed,’ school chief swears

eagle...no, it says nothing at all about the Director, only a denial and being a well organised plot. "The director WAS SAID to have had his depu...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Paully44...merely commented on your illogical post. Don't know how you arrive at your conclusion. If you have any evidence you should be doing som...(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

Rorii..there is no evidence of collusion by parents. However, if there is, it lends further credence to my analysis of the kids being entrepreneurial ...(Read More)

Fears for thousands of tower block residents after London inferno

Let's hope that Thai Government also looks into cladding ( outer coverings) of high rise buildings. It will give peace of mind when the thai Gove...(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

Sounds noble. Could it be though that these officially non-thai citizens / children... are not sharing a cut of thier earnings with..... Aaaaah. ...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Kurt; I'm well aware of the antics but have to correct him. Jor 12; your assertion that is must be a foreigner whom can't read the Thai langua...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.