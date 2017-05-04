TENNIS: Some 120 participants and support staff gathered at the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort’s Tennis Centre last weekend to take part in the Outrigger Share 4 Change Charity Tennis Tournament.

Friday 5 May 2017, 12:00PM

Hosting last weekend’s event, the fourth time Outrigger has done so, is a big commitment and can only be possible with the support of the entire team at the resort, many of whom had given up a substantial portion of their own time to get involved.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort’s General Manager, who spoke to The Phuket News in the days leading up to the event, said special thanks should go out to the resort’s Human Resources and Recreation departments who worked tirelessly over the previous two months to pull everything together.

“We are also very grateful to our sponsors – many of whom have supported us since the first event back in 2014.

“This year we have two age group categories and a special category for participants working in Phuket’s hospitality and tourism sector. The tournament has always thrown up great match-ups and the quality of tennis on display has been really enjoyable to watch,” said Pedroni.

When asked if there was a specific financial target to meet from the event, Pedroni explained, “Not really, but we are confident that with the great turnout and support the event has received, we will be able to raise funds to support our project goals for this year at a local school we are supporting; Baan Khok Wat Mai.

“We are in the second year of our commitment to support the teachers and children of this school by improving some of the facilities which greatly need to be upgraded. This year we plan to add a new toilet block and install a covered walkway so that the children and faculty can move around the school safely, especially during the monsoon season,” he said.

Pedroni went on to explain that this is not the only activity the resort has been part of to raise funds for this specific project.

“We also participated in the Ride4Kids fundraising event in early March and are planning to host a beach volleyball tournament later in the year.

“In addition to this, we have received great support from corporate partners who have held meetings and events at the resort and have donated funds or given up their time to support this community project,” said Pedroni.

The conversation then turned to how and why it was decided to hold a tennis tournament to support the project, and Pedroni told The Phuket News that the resort was very lucky to have a great tennis facility where they have been running a tennis coaching program led by James Corin for the last three years.

“When we began to discuss the idea of hosting an annual fundraising event, it seemed like the perfect fit given the passion many in the local community have for the sport,” he said.

Finally, Pedroni was asked if the resort intended on holding this event for the foreseeable future and he replied, “Yes we do!”

“When we hosted our first tournament in 2014, it was always with the view that if the inaugural event was a success, this would become an annual event,” he said.

“Thankfully, three years later we have been fortunate enough to have enjoyed great support from hotels and recreational players from Phuket and neighbouring provinces,” he added.