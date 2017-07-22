PHUKET: As many local employers still struggle to understand the peculiarities of proper employment of migrant workers, Phuket authorities are planning to organise a seminar on this issue for all concerned.

Governor Norraphat reconfirmed, that an emergency migrant worker registration centre will be open at the Phuket Employment Office from next Monday. Photo: PR Dept

The seminar was announced by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong during the most recent meeting on migrant labour and human trafficking. The meeting was held at Phuket Provincial Hall on Friday, July 21.

“Many employers and employees still do not understand the process of proper employment of foreign workforce, so we are going to have a seminar on this issue. Date and place of the seminar are yet to be set,” Gov Norraphat said.

During the meeting Gov Norraphat reconfirmed, that an emergency migrant worker registration centre will be open at the Phuket Employment Office from next Monday, July 24, till Aug 7.

Visiting this center and confirming identities and nationalities of migrant employees will be the first step towards turning them into legal workers, Gov Norraphat said.

“After that they can apply for work permits at the Phuket Employment Office. Both the employer and the employee will have to come to the Phuket Employment Office. The former will fill in the form to request the employment of migrant workers, the latter will request a work permit,” Gov Norraphat explained.

The final step will be getting work permits from specialised centres in Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Chiang Rai, Ranong and Tak. It is yet unclear whether work permits should be received in person or remotely.