SURAT THANI: A Frenchman who allegedly shot dead a compatriot whose body was found in a stream near a waterfall on Koh Samui has been arrested, the second suspect to be caught in the case.

Friday 9 December 2016, 06:18PM

Georges Michel, 65, accused of shooting dead a fellow Frenchman during a late night argument at a restaurant on Koh Samui, is caught in Don Sak district of Surat Thani on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Bangkok Post / Supapong Chaolan

A man identified by police as Georges Michel, 65, was apprehended at Ban Nai junction in Don Sak district on the mainland around 4pm on Thursday while driving a pickup truck, allegedly fleeing arrest. Bloodstains were found in the back of the vehicle, police said. He was taken to Koh Samui police station.

He was among three Frenchmen allegedly in the murder of Delacherie Laurent Lacques Jean at a restaurant on Koh Samui on Wednesday night (Dec 7).

The body of the 44-year-old victim was found in a creek at Tarzan waterfall (Nam Tok Mae Nam Soi 5) in tambon Mae Nam, near Tarn Rua waterfall, on Koh Samui district, on Thursday morning.

Shortly after the body was reported, police arrested Larignon Cyrille Jean Paul, 43, owner of the restaurant, where the victim was shot dead. The suspect was arrested at his restaurant.

Surat Thani Police Chief Maj Gen Apichart Boonsriroj went to Koh Samui Police Station to jointly interrogate Mr Michel.

Investigators said Mr Jean had talked with Mr Michel and another Frenchman, identified only as Yves, at Paul’s restaurant, on Wednesday night.

A quarrel erupted between the victim and Mr Michel, who walked out of the restaurant and returned about five minutes later with a gun. He then allegedly fired three shots at Mr Jean.

Assisted by Mr Yves and Mr Paul, he then took the body to Tarzan waterfall, where it was dropped in the stream, police said.

The 65-year-old suspect allegedly fled in the pickup truck, which has a Surat Thani licence plate. He drove the vehicle to Raja Ferry Port and crossed from Koh Samui to Don Sak on the mainland, where he was caught.

Police were hunting down the third suspect.

