PHUKET: More than 50 couples registered their marriage at the District Office in Phuket Town to make sure this Valentine’s Day today (Feb 14) remained a very special day.

Tuesday 14 February 2017, 03:14PM

The first couple to legally validate their nuptials at 9am were Thawee Sokhorm and blushing bride Gaesorn Srinuan.

“As today is Valentine’s Day, couples are expressing their love for each other on this special day,” said District Chief Supot Chanagit.

“And there are bigger loves, such as love for fellow mankind and love for the environment. Love is to give,” he added.

“I congratulate to every couple who have come to register their marriage today and I wish your love to last forever,” Mr Supot said.

Each year, scores of couples turn out at the office to registering their marriage on Valentine’s Day. In keeping with tradition, this year the office is expected to register more more than 100 couples.

Maintaining another tradition, couples registering their marriage at the Muang District Office today will be entered in lucky draws to win prizes including televisions, refrigerators, fans, rice cookers and B1,500 gift vouchers.