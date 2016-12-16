TAK: Two schoolboys in Mae Ramat district of Tak were delighted to receive donated clothes to wear during the cold season, but what surprised them most was what they found in the pocket of a pair of jeans – B100,000 cash.

Friday 16 December 2016, 11:28AM

Two schoolboys, Khamnon Kaenwichit, 9, and his cousin Nawapon Suksereepon, 9, both Prathom 1 students at Ban Khun Huay Mae Thor School in Tak’s Mae Ramat district, with the money they found in the donated jeans, also on the table. Photo: Assawin Pinitwong

Khamnon Kaenwichit and his cousin Nawapon Suksereepon are both aged 9 and in Prathom 1 (Grade 1) at Ban Khun Huay Mae Thor School in tambon Sam Muen.

They told their teacher yesterday afternoon (Dec 15) about the B100,000 windfall they found in a pocket of the donated denim trousers, clothing the school distributed to needy students.

The boys and their family wanted to return the money to the owner, they said.

The school had received sacks of used clothes last week from a group of people who donated them for distribution to those in need.

The school was coordinating with the donor group to help find the owner of the cash.

The surprise discovery of the money was confirmed by the Office of Education Zone 2 in Tak province.

