Scholarship candidates tour UWCT during application process

During the Maka Bucha holiday weekend of February 12-13, sixteen students eagerly opted to forego a weekend of leisure to check in to UWC Thailand for an overnight stay.

Wednesday 22 March 2017, 03:16PM

By Natalie Weekes

All were Mathayom 3 students from Muang Thalang School, Phuket Wittayalai School, Satree Phuket School and Kajonkietsuksa School. 

With positive energy and enthusiasm, these were the first ever group of candidates to compete for the coveted full scholarship awarded to one Phuket scholar to attend UWC Thailand for three years.

Worth over B4.2 million, the scholarship will enable the successful candidate to attend UWC Thailand for the final three years of secondary school, and to graduate from the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program.

The scholarship covers tuition fees, boarding fees, medical insurance, uniforms, examination fees, field trips and adventurous training and meals.

To ensure a well-rounded opportunity, and ideal quality of student life, pocket money is also included.

The two-day, one-night selection process not only tested the students on their general knowledge and skills, but also assessed their ideals, personal values, and potential for a smooth transition to international school and boarding life.

The candidates also experienced life inside the UWC Thailand walls, walking the halls, having meals in the canteen, and best of all, interacting with other students at the school.

“We stayed in the dormitory with the boarding students for one night. I thought it was going to be intimidating, but the boarders welcomed us with a circle activity that was really fun. I made many new friends and hope I get to come back to be their classmate next year,” said Sarocha Wongwanatanawisut of Satree Phuket School.

When asked why she decided to apply for this scholarship, Sarocha said: “My dream is to become an ambassador. If I go to UWC Thailand, I will have the chance to meet friends from all over the world. I will get to learn about different cultures first hand, which is a very rare and special opportunity that cannot be found in many other schools.”

Punyisa Naradit, also of Satree Phuket School and Sarocha’s classmate, says, “I’m very interested in environmental conservation, and I know that UWC Thailand is also very committed to this.

“If I go to this school I will be able to contribute something significant to the sustainability of our world, which is where I believe real happiness and peace for our generation comes from,” said Miss Punyisa.

A proudly multicultural community, UWC Thailand has over 30 scholars from such countries as Nepal, Belarus, Italy, the Philippines, Germany, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Chile and, of course, Thailand.

Learn more at: uwcthailand.net

 

 
