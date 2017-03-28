Tuesday 28 March 2017, 10:37AM

Living on an island has its perks but also its disadvantages. Yes we may very well have unlimited access to the sun, sea and pretty people everywhere but what happens when we need to shop for necessities? Unlike Bangkok, shopping malls are scarce in Phuket, with only a few big malls around. Because of this, most people have turned to online shopping. With the constant advancement in technology, shopping online is becoming much easier and accessible. It’s so easy and convenient that most people would rather shop within the comforts of their own home rather than brave the hellish traffic just to get to a mall.

When it comes to spending money, we naturally look for ways to spend lesser. Ever came across those shopping coupons at the supermarket and feel overly excited to use them? Well, many e-commerce stores have those coupons too in the form of codes. In the West there is RetailMeNot, a marketplace which connects retailers with millions of shoppers by using coupons. In Thailand, we have ShopCoupons, the equivalent of RetailMeNot. With the help of ShopCoupons, we won’t need to scout for discount codes and deals because they already have it all! Here are the only 3 steps you need to help you save more:

Step 1: Let’s use Zalora as an example. Start by typing shopcoupons.co/th into your search bar. Once the website pops up, search for the online store of your choice. You will be led to the store’s page on-site where you’ll be able to find tons of voucher codes and promotions listed down for you. You won’t have to worry about not being able to find codes and deals for your favorite store as ShopCoupons is prominent in Thailand and a reliable source which also features other big e-commerce stores in Thailand such as Lazada, Konvy, Central and more.

Step 2: Pick the code or deal which tickles your fancy. For example, if you were to be interested in the 8% OFF code, just click on “get code”. The good thing about ShopCoupons is that you would never have to worry about random ads following you everywhere while you’re trying to navigate across the site so you’ll be able to browse for the discount code or deal of your choice in absolute peace. Also, ShopCoupons is completely free to use. You don’t even need to sign up if you don’t want to. Just pick the code of your choice and we’ll tell you what to do next!

Step 3: Finally, the moment you click on “get code”, a pop up window will appear – don’t close it because it isn’t an ad! Copy the code shown on this pop up window and use it upon checkout at Lazada’s checkout page. You will then see an adjustment in the total amount payable which means your promo code is working just fine! If you shop at a certain online store often, we recommend making that store a “favorite” and subscribing to their newsletter. You’ll be the first to know once the freshest codes are out!

But wait, what if you can’t read Thai? No worries, most of the codes and promos in ShopCoupons are in simple Thai and can be easily translated via Google Translate. Although the savings may seem little, little does go a long way and you’ll eventually be able to see the total amount you’ve saved in the long run. Smart shoppers strike while the iron is hot and they don’t let any opportunity to save their hard-earned money slip. Be a smart shopper and happy online shopping!