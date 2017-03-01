Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Sanit ‘never worked for ThaiBev’

BANGKOK: Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief Sanit Mahathavorn claims there was a “mistake” in his asset declaration and insists he has never worked as an adviser for the alcoholic drink giant, Thai Beverage Plc, the Ombudsman says.

Wednesday 1 March 2017, 08:52AM

The story told by Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief Sanit Mahathavorn that ThaiBev paid him 50,000 a month has collapsed, raising the issue of where the money comes from. Photo: Bangkok Post
The story told by Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief Sanit Mahathavorn that ThaiBev paid him 50,000 a month has collapsed, raising the issue of where the money comes from. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Office of the Ombudsman’s Secretary-General Raksagecha Chaechai said Lt Gen Sanit claimed his asset declaration submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) contained a “mistake” because he did not prepare it himself, which caused a misunderstanding among his staff.

In fact, Lt Gen Sanit claimed he has never done the job in question, an assertion now backed up by the beverage giant itself.

Lt Gen Sanit also claimed he clarified the issue with the Ombudsman late because he was swamped by work, Mr Raksagecha said, adding Lt Gen Sanit also sent to the office details of his work routine as evidence. The claim he was taking money from an alcohol giant caused widespread criticism at the time.

A civic group, the Association for the Protection of the Constitution, late last year asked the Office of the Ombudsman to look into the matter. The move came after the NACC revealed Lt Gen Sanit’s asset declaration after he was appointed a member of the National Legislative Assembly.

According to the asset report, Lt Gen Sanit had been receiving a monthly payment of B50,000 from Thai Beverage since 2015, which sparked public criticism about ethics and a conflict of interest. Mr Raksagecha said Thai Beverage has also written to the Ombudsman, insisting the conglomerate had never hired the senior officer.

Read original story here.

 

 
