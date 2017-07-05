Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘Samui Times’ to be sued after Koh Tao death story

SURAT THANI: The death case of a Belgian tourist on Koh Tao took a twist yesterday as provincial authorities targeted a news website which ran the story before it went viral.

death, tourism, suicide,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 5 July 2017, 08:36AM

Surat Thani Governor Auaychai Inthanak receives flowers from tourism operators on Koh Tao during a meeting on the island in Surat Thani province yesterday (July 4). Photo: Supapong Chaolan
Surat Thani Governor Auaychai Inthanak receives flowers from tourism operators on Koh Tao during a meeting on the island in Surat Thani province yesterday (July 4). Photo: Supapong Chaolan

Officials called a meeting with about 300 business operators on the island yesterday (July 4) to contain the damage to their businesses in the wake of the story about the death of Elise Dallemagne.

They decided to assign Koh Pha Ngan district official Krerkkrai Songthani to file charges against the Samui Times with Koh Tao Police Station. The Samui Times would face a libellous lawsuit and a more serious charge of violating the Computer Crime Act for posting misinformation, prosecutor Somkuan Ruangwut said after the meeting.

Surat Thani Governor Auaychai Inthanak said officials are collecting more evidence before taking the case to the police station.

Koh Tao mayor Chaiyant Turasakul supported the decision. “The coverage damages the island’s reputation and we have to take decisive action not to allow foreigners or other people to attack our economy and the credibility of the country,” he said.

The media outlet based on Koh Samui angered authorities and tourism operators after it called Koh Tao “death island” after many mysteriously died there, although they said only two tourists were murdered.

They referred to the murder of British tourists Hannah Witheridge and David Miller in 2014. Two workers from Myanmar were convicted and sentenced to death.

The case remains under appeal after a widely criticised police investigation.

Mr Chaiyant said the Samui Times’ coverage caused misunderstanding among tourists as safety was their priority when planning a trip.

The Samui Times did not reply to an email for comment sent by the Bangkok Post.

Its coverage on the death of Dallemagne, 30, before the story was taken up by other media outlets prompted police to reopen the case. They are collecting evidence and witness accounts on the island.

The 30-year-old tourist was found dead on April 27 on Koh Tao. Police have concluded that she committed suicide after two autopsy reports by Surat Thani General and the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital confirmed that she died from suffocation.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket-region employers dump hundreds of migrant workers after new labour laws

Jor 12, Penalties are more severe. That's a change in rules. Migrants are disproportionately affected and many are now suffering. I have heard ...(Read More)

Body found on Koh Samui beach

Nasa12,did you personally witness how the police worked in Koh Samui?And what has the police or immigration in Phuket to do with this article?...(Read More)

Phuket zip-line tourist ride raided for encroachment

Mr. Cheewapap you are a very courageous man. I can think of a few other jobs you could do for us in Phuket. How about Police Commissioner or Governor ...(Read More)

Phuket-region employers dump hundreds of migrant workers after new labour laws

Christy...it's been the law since Adam was boy! - just the penalties have been "upped." You've probably have heard of human traffick...(Read More)

Body found on Koh Samui beach

And the same thing, Whay they don`t close the Beach for maybe evident. The same over all Thailand people walking ,smoking, drinking +++ over the Dead ...(Read More)

Phuket’s Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers win parking space reprieve

martinK is correct, class act media should organize a protest of the masses that are against the tuk tuk, taxi and jet ski mafias. A Sunday afternoon ...(Read More)

Phuket’s Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers win parking space reprieve

"Having fewer places to park taxis and tuk-tuks will have a great effect on drivers in Patong". Yes, good effects. The customers would be ha...(Read More)

Phuket Pride Week 2017 raises B190,000 for local LGBT charities

This was not a Pride event in the true sense even though organizers of this event dare to call it Phuket Pride. For the past 6 years it has been taken...(Read More)

Phuket’s Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers win parking space reprieve

21 ranks is plenty they just take up all the parking spaces and abuse and threaten anyone else who wants to use them A feeder rank outside of Patong ...(Read More)

Phuket-region employers dump hundreds of migrant workers after new labour laws

One of the most frustrating aspects of life in Thailand are these rule changes, or more often than not-sudden implementation of existing, but long i...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.