SWIMMING: It was a fantastic sweep of 1st & 2nd place wins by Samui Sharks Swim Team at Oonrak School, host to an exciting island-wide swim team competition between the International School of Samuiâ€™s â€˜Samui Sharks Swim Teamâ€™, Oonrak and Lamai International School on Koh Samui.

Tuesday 7 March 2017, 02:50PM

The Samui Sharks Swim Team celebrate their victory.

Thrilling the ISS swimmers along with their coaches and families in the stands and proving to all that the early morning starts paid off, ISS achieved many 1st and 2nd place wins giving them an overall 1st place win at the first swim meet of this academic year.

ISS took a squad of 27 swimmers, aged 6 to 14 years, a boy and girl racing in each age group. The races included: 25 metre Freestyle, 25m Backstroke, 25m Breaststroke and a special age 13/14 years 75m medley race with students placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd in each race receiving a medal.

The students were very proud to come home with the 1st place cup this year and are looking forward to hosting their own meet in May/June 2017.

ISS Sharks Swim Team was established in 2013 and head coach, Mr Mark Withers, has seen the team flourish. The ISS Sharks swimmers train a minimum of four sessions per week in the school pool. Their competition practice is tested to the limits when the squad attends swim meets across the region usually against much bigger schools.

The team will be travelling to Phuket on March 31for the annual ‘Rocket Science 3 Day Swim Fest’ – with many swim teams from across Asia and South East Asia taking part.