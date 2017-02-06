SURAT THANI: The governor of Surat Thani province has ordered a probe into claims of public land encroachment by Samui Airport.

Monday 6 February 2017, 08:54AM

Surat Thani province officials are investigating whether Samui International Airport has encroached onto public land. Photo: Bangkok Airways via Bangkok Post

The land covers 16 rai and is located at the end of the airport’s runway strip. Bangkok Airways, which owns and operates Samui Airport, has rented the land plot registered as state property land from the Treasury Department.

The rented land is used as an air safety zone where construction of structures, buildings or tree planting around the airport are strictly controlled to prevent obstacles to air navigation as required by aviation law.

Previously, a National Legislative Assembly committee on national administration investigated claims of land encroachment by the airport as the panel found the land plot is part of a swamp forest serving as a water retention pond, which means the land must be registered as public land, not state property land.

Governor Uaychai Innak said a provincial probe panel has inspected land use by the airport.

According to initial findings, the land suspected of encroachment is a low-lying area with a canal running through it, which suggests it may be a water retention pond and a canal, Mr Uaychai said.

The area is located at the end of the airport’s runway strip and is under the supervision of the Treasury Department, Mr Uaychai said.

The panel is examining whether the land was acquired legally. It is gathering information from residents, he said, adding the probe is expected to be wrapped up this week.

Bangkok Airways said the company started renting the land plot from the Treasury Department in 1999. It has been designated as an air safety zone as required by the Aviation Act.

The land is not located on the airport area, but is about 100 metres away from the end of the runway strip.

The company also said it is up to state agencies to decide whether the land plot is public land or state property land.

The company is ready to provide information if requested.

Amornrat Klumplob, Deputy Chief of the Treasury Department, said officials are ready to restore the 16-rai land plot to the status of public land as recommended by a Treasury Department working panel set up to solve the Samui Airport land problem. The panel has also recommended the department cancel the land rental contract with Bangkok Airways within 30 days.

Ms Amornrat said the department will need to discuss the matter with Bangkok Airways and study the contract’s details to avoid any legal problems with the company if the rental contract is revoked.

It is not known what recourse Bangkok Airways will have if the land’s status is changed.

Read original story here.