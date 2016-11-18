Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Samet beset by graft, probe finds

RAYONG: National park authorities have launched a crackdown on businesses controlled by mafia groups on Koh Samet in Rayong province worth over B100 million a month.

corruption, crime, police, transport, tourism,

Bangkok Post

Friday 18 November 2016, 09:05AM

The Department of National Parks says it has launched another campaign against ‘resort mafia’ controlling businesses worth B100 million at Sai Kaew (above) and other beaches on Koh Samet. Photo: Bangkpost file photo
The Department of National Parks says it has launched another campaign against ‘resort mafia’ controlling businesses worth B100 million at Sai Kaew (above) and other beaches on Koh Samet. Photo: Bangkpost file photo

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) is also taking legal action against influential groups on the resort island, said the DNP’s Marine National Park Management Director Natthaphon Rattanaphan.

The crackdown comes after DNP director-general Thanya Netithammakun signed a transfer order for the Khao Laem Ya-Moo Koh Samet National Park chief, and 79 other officials, in September following a probe into corruption practices.

Earlier, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Gen Surasak Karnjanarat said he wanted order restored to the island.

A panel was also launched to probe two former national park heads and other officials thought to be involved with malpractice.

Mr Natthaphon said an initial inspection found all businesses valued at over B100 million a month on Koh Samet were operated by mafia groups, some linked to police officers.

Most businesses were motorcycle, bicycle and jet ski rentals while other businesses involved rentals of speed boats, banana boats, and beach massage services.

According to the investigation, 660 rental motorcycles, over 100 speed boats, more than 10 jet skis and banana boats, 179 beach masseurs, 51 hawkers, 60 taxis, 50 body painters and more than 10 Cambodian fire performers are involved.

Of the speed boats, only one boat was registered legally.

Tourists were required to pay B300 per trip for jet skis and banana boats of which B100 went to influential figures. Also, each masseur had to pay B500 a month to mafia members.

Mr Natthaphon said all businesses will now be regulated. Jet ski, speed boat and banana boat services would be shut down as they could pose a risk to tourist safety.

The authority wants to orient tourism on the island to ecotourism services.

Earlier, the national park reclaimed the beach by ordering operators to remove rental beds and umbrellas.

Mr Natthaphon said the DNP had also discussed with the Rayong provincial governor a plan to close five of of the seven piers on the island after the probe found the piers were exploited by mafia groups.

The gangs would send their members to piers to collect money from tourists. About 60 per cent was handed over to corrupt park officials and the rest to the gangs.

The investigation also found B200,000 a month was paid to some Khao Laem Ya-Moo Koh Samet National Park officials.

The act was a form of malpractice as the authorities exploited the country’s natural resources to benefit themselves.

Since the transfer of officials, Mr Natthaphon said revenue at the national park had increased, rising four times last month to B4.8 million, compared to B1.2 million in the same month last year, even though it was low season.

Mr Natthaphon said several operators on the island had called during the crackdown, saying they know influential figures including high-ranking police, military officers and politicians.

He insisted the suppression drive would carry on, pledging to restore Koh Samet as an island for the public.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

malczx7r | 18 November 2016 - 10:09:33

Please come to Phuket and do the same, went to Rawai last night for food, sat by the sea, was great, come to Chalong and all you get is speed boats, the smell of fuel and dumped oil cans and rubbish on the beach!!

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.