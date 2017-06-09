Sales Support Agent required in Phuket to join FazWaz Real Estate in Kamala branch. This role is helping our nationwide real estate business deal with property buyers in both Thai and English who are looking at purchasing a new property across all of the 6 major locations we cover in Thailand. You should have great writing and speaking skills, and some experience in customer service or sales. Any other languages are a massive benefit but must be fluent in both English and Thai.
Sales Support Agent - 50K+ THB per month
Friday 9 June 2017, 11:02AM