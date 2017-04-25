Tuesday 25 April 2017, 05:26PM

Fashion Style Co. Ltd is a Thai-French company with offices in Phuket (Thailand).

It was created in 2009 and is specializing in the design and fitting of ready-to-wear garments for both women and men.

While the management is French, we proudly employ 10 experienced Thai staffs.

Styles are comprised of dresses, skirts, trousers, tops, shirts, shorts, parkas, …. We like to work with natural fabrics such as linen, cotton, poplin, viscose, …..

We design for Spring/Summer an average of 250 different styles per year, most of them being marketed in France.

Given the success of our French brand over the past years, we have decided to grow our sales in South-East Asia.

While our design offices are located in Phuket (which makes sense for us to open up our first shop there), we also believe that Phuket is the ideal place to sell our summer collections given the Island’s popularity among tourists and people who have settled there.

Success for our first shop would certainly lead us to expand within other to-be-defined locations in Thailand and South-East Asia.

We are currently looking for a sales manager with proven experience in the sale of ready-to-wear garments who will help us build a successful sales strategy. Experience within the Phuket market would be greatly appreciated.

The Successful Applicant

-At least Bachelor’s degree in business related field.

-3-5 years of experience Retail Management.

-Service-minded, strong interpersonal skill are required.

-Good communication skill and problem solving.

-Self-motivated and good supervisory skill.

-Willing to win with a track record of building a sales pipeline and exceeding targets.

-Smart appearance and professional manner.

-Excellent of both spoken & written English.

What’s We Offer

Highly competitive pay.

Outstanding career potential – fantastic opportunity to fast track to management.