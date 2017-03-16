PHUKET: The two Russian teenagers left comatose after being run down by a bus in Pattaya late last month are each out of their comas, but still in serious condition, as the fund-raising drive continues to help pay for their spiralling medical bills.

The campaign was launched after Daniel (“Danila”) Mokshantsev, 16, and his 14-year-old sister Ekaterina (“Katia”) were run down by a bus in Pattaya on Feb 23. According to police report, supported by a CCTV recording, the bus was running a red light. (See story here.)

As of today the fundraising page on the Thai crowd-sourcing website Weeboon shows that B204,974

has been raised by 143 persons in 14 days, aiming to raise a total of B1 million (US$28,490).

The fund-raising page (click here) also says that the teenagers’ plight has received 4119 Shares on Facebook.

“Daniel is awake and conscious and doing well, hard for him to move but he responds,” said a report posted on Monday (Mar 13).

“Katia is physically very strong and moves around but is not able to respond to simple commands. She has been moved to Ward and her brother will be moved within the next few days.

“The insurance has paid B330,000 per child to the hospital but the travel company refused to pay a single baht.

“The children are getting better but the family still need your support to cover the rehabilitation costs and a lot of love!,” said the report.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t take a picture of Daniel as he wasn't in a good condition. He had severe leg cramps so he couldn’t stay still and was in a lot of pain,” the post added.

Masha Zhigunova, Regional Division Manager at Vejthani Hospital – and the person behind the Weboon campaign – on Monday shared the most recent picture of Danila and encouraged for more donations, as it is still unclear how big the final hospital bills can be.

“The children are getting better day by day! Please keep helping!” she said.

Archimandrite Oleg, the Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Thailand, said in a statement released after his visit to the hospital,” “By God’s will, Danila Makshantsev emerged from coma yesterday. And though the post-traumatic syndrome is still strong and his health condition is far from normal, there is strong confidence that after proper medical treatment he will be able to come back to normal life.

“He already recognizes people around him, adequately reacts to people talking to him, makes conscious gestures with his hands, tries to talk.”

However, he added, “Ekaterina’s (Katia) situation is not so clear-cut. She also emerged from coma but strong post-traumatic syndrome temporally prevents her from being mentally competent. She demands constant care in order not to hurt herself, she is restless, doesn’t recognize anybody and doesn’t respond to visitors. Her face reflects pain and fear of what is happening. Doctors cannot make any specific forecast, still thinking that with proper treatment Ekaterina can recover,” he added.

In a release issued earlier this week, Weeboon reported, “In only a few days, over a hundred donors from Thailand but also abroad, relatives and complete strangers, Thai and Westerners, donated in an unprecedented demonstration of solidarity and generosity. Never in Thailand’s history funds for a cause were raised so fast by total strangers.

“The funds collected will help to cover the operation & rehabilitation costs as their parents, already deeply affected by the situation, cannot afford such fees.”

To visit the “Fundraising to save Daniel & Katia” on the fundraising page, click here.