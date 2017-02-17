Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Russian hooligans warn of ‘festival of violence’ at 2018 World Cup

FOOTBALL: Russian hooligans have warned of a “festival of violence” at next year’s World Cup, in a BBC documentary aired yesterday night (Feb 16) in which the fans celebrate street fights at Euro 2016.

violence, football, culture,

AFP

Friday 17 February 2017, 12:49PM

A supporter shows his shirt during street brawls ahead of the Euro 2016 football match between England and Russia. Photo: Jean Christophe Magnenet/AFP
A supporter shows his shirt during street brawls ahead of the Euro 2016 football match between England and Russia. Photo: Jean Christophe Magnenet/AFP

Hours after FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he was not concerned about violence at the tournament, the BBC’s “Russia’s Hooligan Army” showed fans predicting clashes between supporters.

“For some it will be a festival of football, for others it will be a festival of violence,” one such hooligan told the BBC, interviewed close to the Rostov stadium which will host World Cup matches.

“Everyone from the fans’ movement is looking forward to the World Cup taking place in Russia. There is no need to travel to have fun. Our opponents are naturally the English because they are the forefathers of hooliganism,” he said.

The British broadcaster also spoke to members of the “Orel Butchers”, a group of hardcore supporters of Lokomotiv Moscow who were accused of violence during Euro 2016 in France.

A leader of the group predicted a crackdown by Russian authorities, telling the BBC “they will just take down all leaders, all people who are capable of organising anything and just lock them down.”

Despite the prospect of tighter rules against hooliganism, the Orel Butchers member said it was “100 per cent guaranteed” that some fans in Russia will try to organise against England supporters.

Lemongrass House

Several Russians were expelled from France last year after street battles broke out with England fans in Marseille.

The violence was celebrated by Russian hooligans in the documentary, with one boasting: “Our guys are more dangerous than special forces”.

Speaking in Qatar yesterday, Infantino said he had faith in Russia’s abilities to host the World Cup.

“I am not concerned about trouble and violence in 2018,” Infantino told journalists on the sidelines of a FIFA executive summit meeting in Qatar.

He added that Russia was a “welcoming country, which wants to celebrate football”.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s red light cameras now in operation

Police should be using mobile speed cameras to catch all wrongdoers with Police Squads roaming all Phuket roads with fixed cameras on their helmets, m...(Read More)

Six Thais, foreigner arrested in Phuket for possession of drugs, guns and ammunition

Kurt: How can they be innocent before the court passes sentence? They were caught red handed.The court can only confirm their guilt and pass sentence,...(Read More)

Phuket’s red light cameras now in operation

Absolute nonsense in this article - facial recognition software can be confused by glasses, make up and even different hair styles, it's never goi...(Read More)

Army calls for Phuket taxi, van drivers to get licences

Kurt,do you really think a higher education makes someone a better driver?And again,in what country do they need a high school diploma for driving a t...(Read More)

Phuket’s red light cameras now in operation

Many thanks for informing the people where the red cameras are located. At these locations we go to drive as very traffic law obeying persons. A bit...(Read More)

Six Thais, foreigner arrested in Phuket for possession of drugs, guns and ammunition

Asterix, Kurt is right, even though they were caught with illegal drugs, guns, ammunition, they are not guilty till the court sentence is passed, yes ...(Read More)

Six Thais, foreigner arrested in Phuket for possession of drugs, guns and ammunition

@ Asterix. Yes , you are right! But by law someone is 'innocent' until the Judge in Court convict him. That is the way it works. The Phuket...(Read More)

Phuket to launch 3R project on solid waste

Complete stooge that has no idea what he's talking about. This 3R program is nothing new, and is used in more developed places where people learn...(Read More)

Phuket Governor petitions PM Prayut to allow Patong nightlife to close at 4am

Kurt,seems you got a bit lost here!This Article is about a petition regarding closing times Bangla road.What has Laem Singh Beach to do with it?No won...(Read More)

Cops find tunnel in manhunt for wanted monk

It would be interesting to learn how the normal devoted thai budhists feel and see about this Dhammakaya Sect. A sect that actually violated any thai...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.