Thursday 5 January 2017, 09:00AM

Chris Bailey, formerly with Centara Hotels & Resorts, joined Royal Phuket Marina in the new role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), on Tuesday (Jan 3).

Having been with Centara Hotels & Resorts for more than 12 years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer, Mr Bailey oversaw a period rapid expansion at the hospitality group from eight properties to more than 70, and will now spearhead the drive to develop Royal Phuket Marina’s hospitality offerings and destination status.

“My vision remains unchanged from day one – to create a world-class integrated lifestyle destination right here in Phuket,” said Gulu Lalvani, Chairman, Royal Phuket Marina.

“We have a talented team at Royal Phuket Marina and I am very pleased that Chris will be joining this team, bringing with him his considerable hospitality and tourism industry experience to help realise our Master Plan.”

The Master Plan is for the entire 200 rai Royal Phuket Marina site, of which just one third has been developed so far.

“I’m looking forward to this new challenge at Royal Phuket Marina,” said Mr Bailey. “The site has huge potential and the groundwork to create something unique and spectacular is already there.

“The Chairman’s vision is exceptional and I’m excited to be working with Mr Lalvani and the whole team to deliver the Master Plan.”

Current Managing Director Michael Ayling will work alongside Mr Bailey in a transitional role until March 31, 2017, after which he will leave to pursue other interests, leaving in place a strong senior management team that through a new Joint Venture will focus on the next phase of Royal Phuket Marina.

Located on Phuket’s east coast, the mixed-use development comprises a world-class 5 Gold Anchor marina, waterfront boardwalk with restaurants and shops, award-winning luxury residences, health club with floodlit tennis courts, a multi-purpose indoor/outdoor children’s play zone (Kids Mania at RPM), and retail and office space, and was recipient of the prestigious “Luxury Yachting in Thailand” accolade at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards in Singapore earlier this year.