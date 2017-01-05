Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Royal Phuket Marina appoints Chris Bailey as CEO

PHUKET, Chris Bailey, formerly with Centara Hotels & Resorts, has joined Royal Phuket Marina in the new role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Jan 3, 2017.

tourism, marine,

The Phuket News

Thursday 5 January 2017, 09:00AM

Chris Bailey, formerly with Centara Hotels & Resorts, joined Royal Phuket Marina in the new role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), on Tuesday (Jan 3).
Chris Bailey, formerly with Centara Hotels & Resorts, joined Royal Phuket Marina in the new role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), on Tuesday (Jan 3).

Having been with Centara Hotels & Resorts for more than 12 years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer, Mr Bailey oversaw a period rapid expansion at the hospitality group from eight properties to more than 70, and will now spearhead the drive to develop Royal Phuket Marina’s hospitality offerings and destination status.

“My vision remains unchanged from day one – to create a world-class integrated lifestyle destination right here in Phuket,” said Gulu Lalvani, Chairman, Royal Phuket Marina.

“We have a talented team at Royal Phuket Marina and I am very pleased that Chris will be joining this team, bringing with him his considerable hospitality and tourism industry experience to help realise our Master Plan.”

The Master Plan is for the entire 200 rai Royal Phuket Marina site, of which just one third has been developed so far.

Coast Beach Club

“I’m looking forward to this new challenge at Royal Phuket Marina,” said Mr Bailey. “The site has huge potential and the groundwork to create something unique and spectacular is already there.

“The Chairman’s vision is exceptional and I’m excited to be working with Mr Lalvani and the whole team to deliver the Master Plan.”

Current Managing Director Michael Ayling will work alongside Mr Bailey in a transitional role until March 31, 2017, after which he will leave to pursue other interests, leaving in place a strong senior management team that through a new Joint Venture will focus on the next phase of Royal Phuket Marina.

Located on Phuket’s east coast, the mixed-use development comprises a world-class 5 Gold Anchor marina, waterfront boardwalk with restaurants and shops, award-winning luxury residences, health club with floodlit tennis courts, a multi-purpose indoor/outdoor children’s play zone (Kids Mania at RPM), and retail and office space, and was recipient of the prestigious “Luxury Yachting in Thailand” accolade at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards in Singapore earlier this year.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Prayut vows public transport clean-up before Songkran

and as I would like to say about TTT's comments, not a hope in hell. A pipe dream...(Read More)

Prayut vows public transport clean-up before Songkran

Not a hope in hell. Thai drivers bad habits are inborn and will never change unless the police prevent them, and there is no chance of that. Unfortuna...(Read More)

Police arrest 59,000 for drink driving

Now let us hop this will be ongoing and more important, that very heavy penalties and even JAIL TIME will part of the Sentences of those found Guilty...(Read More)

Phuket Floating Market complainants want action

The problem of that floating market is the location. There is no normal efficient public transport with a bus stop. Going there only possible with P...(Read More)

Prayut vows public transport clean-up before Songkran

The idea of using/exercising Section 44 is pathetic. May be use section 44 to make RTP starts enforcing existing traffic laws 365 days of the year? ...(Read More)

Phuket New Year road accidents leave two dead, 81 injured

Nobody should have to risk their neck driving on a road whilst there are drunk drivers on it. How to solve this problem ? Mandatory Jail Sentences fo...(Read More)

Prayut vows public transport clean-up before Songkran

You will only be successful, if you begin to establish simple basic driving regulations, and enforce them. To continue to allow Motorbikes and cars t...(Read More)

Phuket Airport security scanners spur huge New Year queues, delays

Millions spent on promoting tourism, and on the hospitality industry in Phuket. All undone by the appalling delays at the NEW airport. Why is there no...(Read More)

Phuket Airport security scanners spur huge New Year queues, delays

All the underpass chaos and this mess in peak tourist season, the NEW airport is a nightmare to navigate, you can see the frustration in all the faces...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tourists safe after storm waves sink boats off Phi Phi

Weather warnings issued, but, as usual, they set sail. What ever happened to them being checked, stopped, by the Marine authorities, oh wait, I guess ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.