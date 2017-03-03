BANGKOK: The funeral of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, expected to be in late December, will take place over five days, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The main pillar of the royal pyre is put in place in a ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on Monday (Feb 27). Photo: Bangkok Post

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on Wednesday (Mar 1) attended a meeting of a government committee overseeing the funeral of the late King.

The princess accepted an invitation from the panel to advise the government on the royal cremation ceremonies.

At the meeting, the princess mentioned the tentative schedule for the ceremonies and suggested the rites be scheduled for Dec 25-29 this year.

The Princess advised the committee to submit the suggested schedule to His Majesty the King for consideration.

The PM’s Office also issued a tentative schedule for the cremation ceremonies.

On the first day, a merit-making ceremony will be held at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall inside the Grand Palace where the body of the late King is lying in state.

On the second day, the body of the late King will be moved from the throne hall to the royal crematorium at Sanam Luang where the cremation will be held. On the third day, a ceremony to collect the cremated remains of the late King will be held at Sanam Luang.

On the fourth day, a merit-making event will be held for the remains of the late King at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall.

On the fifth day, a meal will be provided for monks in the throne hall and a ceremony will take place to transfer the receptacle containing the royal remains to the Chakri Maha Prasat Throne inside the Grand Palace where they will be kept permanently.

