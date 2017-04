Start From: Sunday 28 May 2017, 04:30AM to Sunday 28 May 2017, 08:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The second running of this annual family friendly event is expected to attract over 2,000 runners for its 10.5KM mini marathon and 3.5KM fun run. Entry fees are THB 350 per person for the mini marathon and THB 300 per person for the fun run. Entries now open, to register contact 097 267 5969 for ticket go to phuketticketmaster.com.

Proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket.