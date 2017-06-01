The Rotary Club of Patong Beach (RCoPB) proudly participated in a wonderful ceremony at Prince of Songkla University last Thursday (May 25).

Monday 5 June 2017, 09:00AM

The ceremony was held to present scholarships to 302 underprivileged children.

The scholarships will help guarantee that these children will be able to complete their primary education.

Child Watch is a local community group and registered Thai charity which aims to co-operate with the authorities and provide help for children in need.

It has been estimated that there are 2,000 children living in Phuket who are not legal residents lack access to basic education or medical services.

These children are both foreign (mostly Burmese, Mon, Vietnamese, and Khmer) and Thai. Some are children of itinerant construction workers; others are in prison, forced to stay with their parents who have been arrested.

Many work as beggars or vendors of gum, roses and cigarettes in bar entertainment areas at night.

Children of Sea Gypsies, although residents of Phuket, are also without adequate educational opportunities because of the poverty of their families.

Several Rotarians attended the ceremony on behalf of the club and presented scholarship envelopes to the children, along with representatives of other organisations who support Child Watch.

Governor of Phuket Mr Norraphat Plodthong was greeted by Child Watch President Dr Suplaluck Kanchajanamethakul.

Fun and games were played by the children and the young ladies from Phuket Sunshine Village performed a graceful traditional Thai dance.

Rotary Club of Patong Beach representatives also distributed helmets from its joint Rotary child helmet safety campaign.

For more information about the activities of the The Rotary Club of Patong Beach please visit: www.rotarypatong.org