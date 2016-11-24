Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Rosewood Phuket unveils key pre-opening team

PHUKET: Seven key executive committee members will join Managing Director Andrew Turner in opening the highly anticipated Rosewood Phuket, the first Southeast Asia resort for the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts collection of ultra-luxury hotels.

Thursday 24 November 2016, 11:23AM

Scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2017, Rosewood Phuket is a much-anticipated addition to ultra-luxury hospitality in Thailand.

• Jodie Clark, a native Australian, has joined as Director of Sales and Marketing, bringing with her more than 15 years' experience, including postings in Australia and Thailand. Prior to joining Rosewood Phuket, Ms Clark spent seven years with Starwood Hotels and Resorts, most recently as Complex Director of Sales and Marketing at Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui and Sheraton Samui Resort.

• Giovanni Palmaccio, an Italian national with more than 15 years’ experience in luxury hospitality, has been appointed Director of Food and Beverage. Mr Palmaccio joins Rosewood Phuket following three years at Langham Shanghai, Xintiandi, most recently serving as Director of Food and Beverage, following tenure at The Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, Pudong from 2011. A culinary aficionado with a passion for wine, Mr Palmaccio rapidly worked his way up the career ladder holding numerous food and beverage management positions in European upscale five-star properties.

• Jusman So has been appointed Executive Chef and brings with him nearly 16 years’ culinary experience. Prior to joining Rosewood, Mr So was Executive Chef at Aman Resorts’ top-performing property Amanyara in the Turks and Caicos Islands, following a position as Opening Executive Chef of Regent Hotels & Resorts in Montenegro. Mr So spent three years with Capella Hotel Group after first establishing himself at Sage restaurant, where he was named “Singapore’s Best Rising Chef” in 2008 at the World Gourmet Summit.

• Chutima Boonsanong has been appointed Director of Human Resources following her successful tenure as Director of Human Resources at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort. Ms Chutmia has a wealth of experience with international hotel brands, including Hyatt, Marriott, Anantara and Phuket luxury brand Twinpalms.

• Tunyawan Kraseewat has joined as Director of Rooms. Ms Tunyawan has extensive experience in various roles within rooms division operations, including her most recent post as Director of Rooms at The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket. Ms Tunyawan spent 16 years with Starwood Hotels and Resorts, including as part of the opening team at The St Regis Bangkok.

• Kittikorn Poolsin joins as Director of Engineering. Mr Kittikorn’s most recent position was Chief Engineer at Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort. Mr Kittikorn’s 35-year career encompasses the management of engineering projects in hospitality, mining and state enterprises.

• Naruemol Jirakittikul has been appointed Director of Finance. Most recently she was Director of Finance at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort. Ms Naruemol has more than 20 years’ experience in finance, serving several international branded hotels in Thailand including Hyatt, JW Marriott, Marriott Executive Apartments, Courtyard and Renaissance.

Scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2017, Rosewood Phuket is a much-anticipated addition to ultra-luxury hospitality in Thailand. The resort will feature 71 villas and 32 residences situated along one of the last remaining secluded beaches in Phuket.

An array of culinary journeys is offered throughout four resort restaurants and bars, including a rustic Thai seafood restaurant, southern Italian-inspired restaurant, relaxed poolside shack and pool bar.

Recreational facilities will encompass Rosewood’s holistic wellness concept offering a range of contemporary programs and alternative therapies, fitness centre, beachfront pool, children’s club and residential-style wedding pavilion with indoor and outdoor spaces accommodating up to 250 guests for cocktail receptions.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts manages 18 one-of-a-kind luxury properties in 11 countries, with 17 new hotels under development. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world’s most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Beijing.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts targets to double its number of hotels in operation by 2020.

 

 
