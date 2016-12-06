Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Rosberg retirement bombshell rocks F1

FORMULA ONE: Nico Rosberg chose the moment Formula One was finally winding down from its longest-ever season to inject a final burst of freneticism into 2016: he announced his immediate retirement.

Michael Lamonato

Tuesday 6 December 2016, 12:42PM

Formula One World champion Nico Rosberg announces the end of his career during a press conference at the Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria on Friday (Dec 2). Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP
Formula One World champion Nico Rosberg announces the end of his career during a press conference at the Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria on Friday (Dec 2). Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP

Barely five days after he had claimed his maiden crown, choosing the evening of the FIA’s prize-giving gala in Vienna as his venue, Rosberg confirmed his racing days were done.

“I want to take the opportunity to announce that I’ve decided to end my Formula One career,” he told a pre-event press conference, to audible gasps from the audience.

The decision, he said, had been partly taken in October, when he won enough points at the Japanese Grand Prix to finish second at the remaining four races without losing the lead. His crowning on November 27 in Abu Dhabi only confirmed his thinking.

“This season, I tell you, it was so damn tough,” he explained. “I pushed like crazy in every area after the disappointments of the last two years; they fuelled my motivation to levels I had never experienced before, and of course that had an impact on the ones I love.”

It was a desire to prioritise his loved ones – wife Vivian and one-year-old daughter Alaïa – that motivated his shock resignation. After 11 years in F1 Rosberg admitted he was not willing to sacrifice another year to the all-consuming world of motor racing.

“This is a brave decision by Nico and testament to the strength of his character,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who Rosberg told his intentions the Monday after Abu Dhabi. “He has chosen to leave at the pinnacle of his career, as world champion, having achieved his childhood dream.”

The German joined Mercedes in 2010 after four years of midfield toil with Williams.

To the surprise of some he effortlessly dispatched returning seven-time champions Michael Schumacher, and in 2013 Hamilton replaced the elder German as Mercedes prepared for a title assault under new regulations in 2014.

The scale of Mercedes’s dominance that year, however, meant Rosberg and Hamilton battled exclusively for the title. Hamilton won the title narrowly at the final round, but in 2015 he mopped the floor with his friend-turned-rival to claim his win again, three rounds from the finish.

But this year Rosberg capitalised on Hamilton’s costly errors and benefitted from superior reliability to become only the second driver to outscore the Briton in an F1 season.

“I have climbed my mountain, I am on the peak, so this feels right,” Rosberg said. “I am just following my heart. My heart is telling me to do this.”

But while Rosberg settles into a serene European winter, Mercedes’s 2017 preparations have been thrown into disarray by the search for his replacement.

“Rosberg’s decision has left us disorientated and unprepared,” said non-executive chairman Niki Lauda. “We have lost a champion, the best driver of 2016. It won’t be easy to replace him because all the drivers of a certain standard have contracts with other teams.”

Close at hand is out-of-contract Mercedes protégé Pascal Wehrlein – but with only one year of racing at backmarker Manor, handing him a lead role in Mercedes’s title defence could prove a risk.

The financial strength and political clout of Mercedes, however, could yet open doors to contracted drivers at affiliated teams, and Valtteri Bottas at Williams is high on the poaching shortlist.

Without a say is triple world champion Lewis Hamilton, amongst the generation’s fiercest drivers, but he did impart a piece of advice to any prospective teammates.

“If you can’t stand the heat, don’t come.”

A tricky prospect for Mercedes, but one sure to enliven the traditionally quiet Christmas break.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.