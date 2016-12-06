FORMULA ONE: Nico Rosberg chose the moment Formula One was finally winding down from its longest-ever season to inject a final burst of freneticism into 2016: he announced his immediate retirement.

Formula One World champion Nico Rosberg announces the end of his career during a press conference at the Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria on Friday (Dec 2). Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP

Barely five days after he had claimed his maiden crown, choosing the evening of the FIA’s prize-giving gala in Vienna as his venue, Rosberg confirmed his racing days were done.

“I want to take the opportunity to announce that I’ve decided to end my Formula One career,” he told a pre-event press conference, to audible gasps from the audience.

The decision, he said, had been partly taken in October, when he won enough points at the Japanese Grand Prix to finish second at the remaining four races without losing the lead. His crowning on November 27 in Abu Dhabi only confirmed his thinking.

“This season, I tell you, it was so damn tough,” he explained. “I pushed like crazy in every area after the disappointments of the last two years; they fuelled my motivation to levels I had never experienced before, and of course that had an impact on the ones I love.”

It was a desire to prioritise his loved ones – wife Vivian and one-year-old daughter Alaïa – that motivated his shock resignation. After 11 years in F1 Rosberg admitted he was not willing to sacrifice another year to the all-consuming world of motor racing.

“This is a brave decision by Nico and testament to the strength of his character,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who Rosberg told his intentions the Monday after Abu Dhabi. “He has chosen to leave at the pinnacle of his career, as world champion, having achieved his childhood dream.”

The German joined Mercedes in 2010 after four years of midfield toil with Williams.

To the surprise of some he effortlessly dispatched returning seven-time champions Michael Schumacher, and in 2013 Hamilton replaced the elder German as Mercedes prepared for a title assault under new regulations in 2014.

The scale of Mercedes’s dominance that year, however, meant Rosberg and Hamilton battled exclusively for the title. Hamilton won the title narrowly at the final round, but in 2015 he mopped the floor with his friend-turned-rival to claim his win again, three rounds from the finish.

But this year Rosberg capitalised on Hamilton’s costly errors and benefitted from superior reliability to become only the second driver to outscore the Briton in an F1 season.

“I have climbed my mountain, I am on the peak, so this feels right,” Rosberg said. “I am just following my heart. My heart is telling me to do this.”

But while Rosberg settles into a serene European winter, Mercedes’s 2017 preparations have been thrown into disarray by the search for his replacement.

“Rosberg’s decision has left us disorientated and unprepared,” said non-executive chairman Niki Lauda. “We have lost a champion, the best driver of 2016. It won’t be easy to replace him because all the drivers of a certain standard have contracts with other teams.”

Close at hand is out-of-contract Mercedes protégé Pascal Wehrlein – but with only one year of racing at backmarker Manor, handing him a lead role in Mercedes’s title defence could prove a risk.

The financial strength and political clout of Mercedes, however, could yet open doors to contracted drivers at affiliated teams, and Valtteri Bottas at Williams is high on the poaching shortlist.

Without a say is triple world champion Lewis Hamilton, amongst the generation’s fiercest drivers, but he did impart a piece of advice to any prospective teammates.

“If you can’t stand the heat, don’t come.”

A tricky prospect for Mercedes, but one sure to enliven the traditionally quiet Christmas break.