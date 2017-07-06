PHUKET: Outrigger Enterprises Group has appointed Rory Campbell Area Director of Sales and Marketing, responsible for the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort and the Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort.

Thursday 6 July 2017, 12:26PM

Rory Campbell has been appointed Area Director of Sales and Marketing, responsible for the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort and the Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort.

The Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort features 255 rooms and suites as part of Laguna Phuket on Bang Tao Bay.

The appointment, effective last Saturday (July 1), is Mr Campbell’s second stint with Outrigger. He was Director of Sales and Marketing for the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort 2013-2015 and General Manager of the Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort 2015-2016.

Before joining Outrigger in 2013, Mr Campbell, an Australian national, worked in senior sales and marketing roles for Hilton in Spain, Anantara Hotels and Resorts in Thailand, and the Eaton Hotel in Hong Kong.

In his new assignment, Mr. Campbell will report to Tony Pedroni the General Manager of the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort, to Marc Landgraf General Manager of the Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort, and to Andrew Gee the Outrigger Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for Australia and New Zealand, based in Sydney.

“We’re glad Rory is back, batteries charged and once again ready to promote our beautiful resorts in Thailand,” said Paul Richardson, Chief Operating Officer of Outrigger Enterprises Group.