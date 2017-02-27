PHUKET: Rolls-Royce opened a new boutique showroom on Phuket on Friday (Feb 24), heralding a new era of motor travel on the island.

Monday 27 February 2017, 06:08PM

A two-door rolls-Royce Wraith GT stands proud at the lookout overlooking Phuket’s Nai Harn Bay. Photo: Rolls-Royce

The new facility was opened by Paul Harris, Asia Pacific Regional Director for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, at a grand opening attended by customers, VIP guests, celebrities and the media at the showroom on the bypass road, outside Phuket Town.

The 280-square-metre showroom provides space for two Rolls-Royce motor cars, an atelier style customer configuration area including colour and trim samples, and a unique lounge area.

“This is now the third Rolls-Royce facility in Thailand, underlining yet again the resilience of the country’s economy and appetite for super-luxury,” Mr Harris said.

“We have observed that Phuket is increasingly a home and resort destination for a sizeable group of successful individuals from Thailand and other countries. Phuket’s economic growth and development make it an attractive location for us to have a presence.

“Rolls-Royce complements a burgeoning luxury sector on the island, with cars like the two-door Wraith GT and Dawn convertible, designed for a more casual and social experience,” he added.

Sunthornpan Dhechatech, General Manager for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Phuket, noted, “The investment in our new boutique showroom has grown from our successful business partnership with Rolls-Royce in Thailand.

“Working closely with Rolls-Royce’s Asia Pacific Regional Office, we are adopting a contemporary, lifestyle luxury approach consistent with our customers’ way of life in Phuket. The new showroom also serves as a regional focal point for customers in nearby provinces.”

Designed to aid customers in the creative process of commissioning a Rolls-Royce motor car, the showroom allows customers to use their imaginations and mix and match woods, leather or select from a palette of 44,000 different colours, noted a company release issued today (Feb 27).

“The Rolls-Royce Bespoke programme allows customers to personalise anything from a treadplate or headrests with their initials to more complex accessories such as a picnic set or luggage that is designed for their exact needs. Customers have been known to use wood from their own orchard or to specify their own personal paints,” the release added.

The authorised Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealer in Thailand is operated by Millionaire Auto (Thailand) Co Ltd, under the holding company Master Group Corporation (Asia).

The Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Boutique Showroom in Phuket complements two other facilities in Bangkok: a showroom on Rama III Rd and a boutique studio located at Siam Paragon luxury shopping mall.

Thailand is the only Southeast Asian country to have three Rolls-Royce facilities. With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Phuket, the brand is present in 30 locations across the Asia-Pacific region outside of China.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is the world’s leading producer of Bespoke, super-luxury goods. All cars are hand-built by master craftspeople at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England.

Despite a challenging worldwide backdrop in 2016, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars posted its second highest sales in the marque’s 113-year history. Global sales were up 6% on 2015, with Asia Pacific sales up 5%. 4,011 Rolls-Royces were delivered to customers worldwide.

Rolls-Royce motor cars are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Testament to their status as elite modes of transport, every new Rolls-Royce is protected by a four-year unlimited mileage warranty (excluding tyres and glass). Service and maintenance is covered by a Rolls-Royce service package and 24-hour roadside assistance for the first four years, regardless of mileage (excluding commercially-registered vehicles).

Rolls-Royce Provenance, the company’s approved programme for its pre-owned cars, offers a minimum 24-month warranty, fully inclusive servicing and 24-hour roadside assistance.

The 2017 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars product range comprises four vehicles in two classes: the four-door Ghost and Ghost Extended Wheelbase; and the two-door Wraith and the Dawn.

Rolls-Royce cars vary in price as they are built to order, and often include bespoke elements.