Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Rolls-Royce redefines style in Phuket

PHUKET: Rolls-Royce opened a new boutique showroom on Phuket on Friday (Feb 24), heralding a new era of motor travel on the island.

transport, economics,

The Phuket News

Monday 27 February 2017, 06:08PM

A two-door rolls-Royce Wraith GT stands proud at the lookout overlooking Phuket’s Nai Harn Bay. Photo: Rolls-Royce
A two-door rolls-Royce Wraith GT stands proud at the lookout overlooking Phuket’s Nai Harn Bay. Photo: Rolls-Royce

The new facility was opened by Paul Harris, Asia Pacific Regional Director for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, at a grand opening attended by customers, VIP guests, celebrities and the media at the showroom on the bypass road, outside Phuket Town.

The 280-square-metre showroom provides space for two Rolls-Royce motor cars, an atelier style customer configuration area including colour and trim samples, and a unique lounge area.

“This is now the third Rolls-Royce facility in Thailand, underlining yet again the resilience of the country’s economy and appetite for super-luxury,” Mr Harris said.

“We have observed that Phuket is increasingly a home and resort destination for a sizeable group of successful individuals from Thailand and other countries. Phuket’s economic growth and development make it an attractive location for us to have a presence.

“Rolls-Royce complements a burgeoning luxury sector on the island, with cars like the two-door Wraith GT and Dawn convertible, designed for a more casual and social experience,” he added.

Sunthornpan Dhechatech, General Manager for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Phuket, noted, “The investment in our new boutique showroom has grown from our successful business partnership with Rolls-Royce in Thailand.

“Working closely with Rolls-Royce’s Asia Pacific Regional Office, we are adopting a contemporary, lifestyle luxury approach consistent with our customers’ way of life in Phuket. The new showroom also serves as a regional focal point for customers in nearby provinces.”

Designed to aid customers in the creative process of commissioning a Rolls-Royce motor car, the showroom allows customers to use their imaginations and mix and match woods, leather or select from a palette of 44,000 different colours, noted a company release issued today (Feb 27).

“The Rolls-Royce Bespoke programme allows customers to personalise anything from a treadplate or headrests with their initials to more complex accessories such as a picnic set or luggage that is designed for their exact needs. Customers have been known to use wood from their own orchard or to specify their own personal paints,” the release added.

The authorised Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealer in Thailand is operated by Millionaire Auto (Thailand) Co Ltd, under the holding company Master Group Corporation (Asia).

Kenny Rogers Roasters

The Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Boutique Showroom in Phuket complements two other facilities in Bangkok: a showroom on Rama III Rd and a boutique studio located at Siam Paragon luxury shopping mall.

Thailand is the only Southeast Asian country to have three Rolls-Royce facilities. With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Phuket, the brand is present in 30 locations across the Asia-Pacific region outside of China.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is the world’s leading producer of Bespoke, super-luxury goods. All cars are hand-built by master craftspeople at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England.

Despite a challenging worldwide backdrop in 2016, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars posted its second highest sales in the marque’s 113-year history. Global sales were up 6% on 2015, with Asia Pacific sales up 5%. 4,011 Rolls-Royces were delivered to customers worldwide.

Rolls-Royce motor cars are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Testament to their status as elite modes of transport, every new Rolls-Royce is protected by a four-year unlimited mileage warranty (excluding tyres and glass). Service and maintenance is covered by a Rolls-Royce service package and 24-hour roadside assistance for the first four years, regardless of mileage (excluding commercially-registered vehicles).

Rolls-Royce Provenance, the company’s approved programme for its pre-owned cars, offers a minimum 24-month warranty, fully inclusive servicing and 24-hour roadside assistance.

The 2017 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars product range comprises four vehicles in two classes: the four-door Ghost and Ghost Extended Wheelbase; and the two-door Wraith and the Dawn.

Rolls-Royce cars vary in price as they are built to order, and often include bespoke elements.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket puts sun loungers back on Patong Beach

Common sense being used at long last It was 200 baht for 2 chairs, why the 100% increase in price...(Read More)

Phuket bus driver suffers minor injuries in collision with six-wheeler truck

Blah Blah Blah. Same Same everyday. Wet road, windy, brakes fail due to not maintaining the lorry / bus AT ALL but never driver error. This is not new...(Read More)

British man, 60, passes out, hits head and dies during boat trip off Phuket

Not long Eagle, a spade is usually a spade, readers are probably just calling it as they see it without the spin that someone like yourself offers up ...(Read More)

How’s your syphilis? Phuket work permits still require tests

Kurt,what construction site does actually still use asbestos?It is forbidden long time already.And as the article is about a transmittable disease,wha...(Read More)

How’s your syphilis? Phuket work permits still require tests

Kurt: "Are thai hotel/company owners, teachers, etc.,men immune for syphilis? Why only the few foreigners checked?" If you have a work...(Read More)

French tourist in ICU in Bangkok following deadly Krabi crash

Jogi, given your knowledge about the size,i am sure you had some very personal experience with it.maybe quite common in your country but a crime here....(Read More)

How’s your syphilis? Phuket work permits still require tests

Well, according a thai lawyer, this is required in some thai provinces, but not others. A bit mysterious, yes? Yes Christy Sweet, hepatitis A + B,...(Read More)

Police charge car driver over Phuket road rage incident

This needs to stop. Police need to stop automatically charging people with spurious driving infractions and start doing their jobs, if Thailands' ...(Read More)

How’s your syphilis? Phuket work permits still require tests

The good 'ol " It's a law, that's why.." answer to why something as absurd as a syphilis test is a requirement while hepatitis i...(Read More)

Police charge car driver over Phuket road rage incident

So again the driver is charged without the incident being investigated properly. Here it's even admitted that the police are "compromising&qu...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.