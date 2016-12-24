Phuket’s Hard Rock Café plans to celebrate a fancy NYE with the theme of “Masquerade” in a rocking atmosphere to offer customers an unforgettable night of food and fun while you watch the live band rocking on the stage.

Wednesday 28 December 2016, 12:00PM

For entertainment we have a guest AC/DC tribute band “U-turn” to open the show, T – Rex and Kayle Syncro our resident bands are also ready to rock you as always.

Spice up the night with Fire Dance Show and dance til you drop with a Live DJ performance.

There are three main celebration packages for customers who want to see the shows and celebrate with us:

1 – NYE set dinner B3,000 per person, which includes a welcome drink, soup, appetizer, your selection of main course “Grilled giant tiger prawns alfredo pasta” or “Tomahawk steak” and dessert. Get free NYE limited edition pin and fancy mask. Seat guaranteed.

2 – Entry package B1,500 per person includes two drinks from our selected drinks menu. You also receive a free fancy masquerade mask.

Tickets are available now and customers who want to dine with our a carte menu are also welcome.





For more information email: csr@phuket-hrc.com or sales1@phuket-hrc.com or call: +66 (0)76 366381