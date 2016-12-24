Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Rock in the New Year with a masquerade party at Hard Rock Café in Patong

Phuket’s Hard Rock Café plans to celebrate a fancy NYE with the theme of “Masquerade” in a rocking atmosphere to offer customers an unforgettable night of food and fun while you watch the live band rocking on the stage.

Sponsored

Wednesday 28 December 2016, 12:00PM

For entertainment we have a guest AC/DC tribute band “U-turn” to open the show, T – Rex and Kayle Syncro our resident bands are also ready to rock you as always.

Spice up the night with Fire Dance Show and dance til you drop with a Live DJ performance.

There are three main celebration packages for customers who want to see the shows and celebrate with us:

1 – NYE set dinner B3,000 per person, which includes a welcome drink, soup, appetizer, your selection of main course “Grilled giant tiger prawns alfredo pasta” or “Tomahawk steak” and dessert. Get free NYE limited edition pin and fancy mask. Seat guaranteed.

BIS

2 – Entry package B1,500 per person includes two drinks from our selected drinks menu. You also receive a free fancy masquerade mask.

Tickets are available now and customers who want to dine with our a carte menu are also welcome.


For more information email: csr@phuket-hrc.com or sales1@phuket-hrc.com or call: +66 (0)76 366381

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police demand cooperation from new temple abbot

The new sect abbot of Dhammakaya yesterday ( 27 dec) refused cooperation. He puts police demands aside. This new abbot too, must have very high con...(Read More)

Tourism ministry launches certification for safe, quality operators

Many tourists are in the hands of touts, taxis, illegal guides and illegal tourism businesses which are competiting unfairly with legally registered b...(Read More)

Tourism ministry launches certification for safe, quality operators

A great initiatve. Let's hope it works out well. It need a lot of trained tourist department staff with the right mind setting and good training ...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines in clear view

We've just been fined 500 Baht for 'obstructing traffic' actually parking behind other scooters in a roadside scooter parking area in Cher...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Rorii...I don't need to know what she meant. My piece was addressing the meagre "facts" as presented by ACPhuket who asked for "......(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Christy...well there ya go. You're like everyone else, including PN, who whinge about the road toll, no helmets, speeding etc etc. yet no-one does...(Read More)

Phuket Governor repeats warning to illegal hotels: register, or face legal action

Kurt...read the act to see who is responsible for the implementation of the Act, that way you can make informed comments. Can't make head nor tail...(Read More)

Police ID foreigner found dead off Pattaya

Kurt...look up the meaning of belief..."an acceptance that something exists or s true, especially one without proof." Cant understand what a...(Read More)

Passenger severely injured when 18-wheeler loses control on Phuket road

"I lost control on a curve because the road was wet from rain." should be tattooed across the forehead of everyone. No one ever drices too ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.