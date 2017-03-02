Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Ride 4 Kids coming home party this Saturday

This Saturday, March 11, will see the intrepid cyclists of Ride 4 Kids Phuket return from their epic charity ride all the way from Hua Hin to Phuket.

Wednesday 8 March 2017, 10:00AM

The 6-day, 845km ride was been organised by local charity group Ride 4 Kids with the aim of raising money to support three of the island's child-focussed charity organisations – The Good Shepherd, Phuket Has Been Good To Us and Outrigger’s Share4Change.

To celebrate the end of the ride, a coming home party will be held at title sponsor Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort on Saturday, March 11. It will be a chance to come and meet the team and support the three charities, tickets are available through the Facebook page Ride 4 Kids.

The Party will be kicking off with sunset drinks at 6pm with free flow selected beverages and soft drinks as well as delicious Metzos tapas and grill all for B2500 per person. Silent Auction prizes up for grabs all in support of a good local cause.

Three Phuket schools – Kajonkiet International School (KIS), British International School Phuket (BISP) and Gecko Nursery School also supported the cyclists on the daunting 845km charity ride from Hua Hin to Phuket.

For more information on Ride 4 Kids or to make a donation please visit the website: www.ride4kids.co

The Phuket News and Live 89.5 are proud sponsors of this event.

 

 
Phuket community

