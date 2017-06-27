Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Ricciardo wins after controversial titanic title clash

FORMULA ONE: Australian Daniel Ricciardo was the unexpected winner in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday (June 25) after title protagonists Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel turned their relationship nuclear in an ugly on-track collision.

transport, technology,

Michael Lamonato

Tuesday 27 June 2017, 10:14AM

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo steers his car during the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo steers his car during the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP

The opening stages of the race were a crash-strewn affair, with the fast Baku City Circuit daring drivers to attempt bold overtaking moves, with mixed success.

Ricciardo was a minor victim in the early melees, requiring an unscheduled pit stop to clean debris from his brake ducts that dropped him to seventeenth on lap six.

By lap 16 he had picked his way up to ninth place, but it was the race’s second of three safety cars, triggered on the next lap, that set in motion the events that would allow the Red Bull Racing driver to seize the lead.

Lewis Hamilton had started from pole position, but he was having enormous trouble keeping his tyres up to temperature behind the safety car.

Complaining that his tyres were becoming dangerously cold, the Briton engaged in some severe tyre warming, braking hard and weaving, and bunching up the field in the process.

Caught unaware, Vettel’s Ferrari nudged the back of the Mercedes, and incensed by the belief Hamilton had acted improperly, the Ferrari driver pulled up alongside Hamilton’s car and steered into the side of it in a bizarre brain-snap that could have ended both drivers’ races on the spot.

The stewards soon concluded Vettel’s actions warranted a 10-second stop-go penalty, the most severe punishment possible before race disqualification.

In an ironic twist, however, Hamilton was also called unexpectedly into the pits to replace a faulty headrest, a fix that took so long Vettel was able to emerge ahead of the Briton for the first time of the afternoon, albeit in seventh and eighth.

The pair finished the race in fourth and fifth, and Hamilton was furious.

“Driving alongside and deliberately driving into another driver and getting away pretty much scot-free, as he still came fourth – I think that's a disgrace,” he fumed. “I think he disgraced himself today.”

Vettel, on the other hand, was steadfast that he had been wronged first.

“I think that was just not the right way to do it,” he said evasively, referring to Hamilton’s driving. “The manoeuvre before was not necessary.

“I do not agree with the penalty that I got, because if you penalise me, then you should penalise both of us because it was not the way to do it.”

The clash promises to unravel the hitherto jovial title duel less than halfway through the season, with Vettel still leading Hamilton in the drivers championship by 14 points.

But the seriousness of the collision mattered little to the victorious Ricciardo, who passed three cars into turn one after the final safety car period to put himself into a position to win the race after Hamilton and Vettel made their final stops.

“It was a crazy race,” Ricciardo said on the podium. “Did I think then I could win today? Absolutely not.

“Honestly I’m speechless. After the race on the cool down lap I was just giggling like a little schoolboy.”

Ricciardo was joined on the podium by Valtteri Bottas, who dropped to last on the first lap before his own stellar recovery drive, and by an unlikely Lance Stroll, the 18-year-old Williams rookie.

“I’m just lost for words,” Stroll said on his first podium. “I don’t even know what to say.

“We just stayed out of trouble. I kept my head cool and took it to the end.

“I owe this to the whole team, it’s amazing.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket jet-ski operators warned over beach occupation

There is only one way!DONT RENT ONE! Period! Horst...(Read More)

Female Aussie tourists saves Thai woman from drowning at Phuket beach

Oh, I forgot to ask: Where were the beach Life Guards? They already went home at 05:30 PM? Situation asking for a police investigation. And just...(Read More)

Female Aussie tourists saves Thai woman from drowning at Phuket beach

In Thailand, the thai women are the heroes. The family life, the upbringing their kids , it is all on their female shoulders....(Read More)

Female Aussie tourists saves Thai woman from drowning at Phuket beach

Oh dear "Sometimes heroes don’t have to be men,” someone needs a lesson in sexism. Well done to the Aussie....(Read More)

Phuket novice monk in near miss with out-of-control car

Lucky novice monk. Wow! Must have been a scary experience. The Abbot said:.."novice monks and members of the general public could be killed,.......(Read More)

Phuket police hunt for fake passport ‘Swede’ in rental motorbike theft

A Swedish passport is only valid for 5 years. This one 10 years ! ! !...(Read More)

Street sweeper run over by car, left seriously injured

Jor12, kurt has already replied, in that he was asking, a question. In other words, did he suffer a heart attack, that lead to the accident, or was i...(Read More)

Phuket tourism to national parks generates 40% of all park revenues

Lets hope that a part of the enormous amount of money coming in from tourists ( dual ticketing prices for thai and 10 times more for foreigners) will ...(Read More)

Police position-buying graft probe delayed

Discover Thainess: 'We' are trained and experienced in delaying or derailing things. Do not forget the Watt Dhammajayo 'temple' affai...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.