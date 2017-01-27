THB 16,000
Wednesday 8 February 2017, 10:06AM
3-Bedrooms,big garden,quiet location. No furniture. 3 air conditioner. For long term rent.Soi Bang Niao Dam, Thalang, Phuket Phone: 081 080 8831.
Well I was buying my Wolf Blass from Tops at around 659 baht but now the stock has disappeared. I contacted Central and they told me a new distributor...(Read More)
As difficult as it is to fathom, from reading the other posters comments they don't appear to understand, it's all about money for both the op...(Read More)
As a former Phuket resident, it saddens and angers me when I turn on the news in Australia and see yet another person has died in a jet ski accident ...(Read More)
So this guy rents out 2 powerful watercraft to people who, to the best of his knowledge, have absolutely no experience of such potentially deadly vehi...(Read More)
You've got to be kidding, give him a year in a Thai slammer then deport the french scum....(Read More)
Incredible , their licence have to be revoked at time !...(Read More)
Very interesting to see what police will do with the Frenchman carrying illegally a gun in public and shooting twice in the air to intimidate the 2 Ru...(Read More)
Strange though how tourism numbers just keep increasing year after year? despite all the doom and gloom from the doomsayers?...(Read More)
Silly people...why bother looking into this. We all know nothing is going to come out of it, except that numerous Thai officials will be splitting la...(Read More)
I have seen the coverage this incident is getting in Australia. Thailand deserves every bit of negative backlash that comes from this terrible and un...(Read More)