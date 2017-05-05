Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Red Bull scion left Singapore, but whereabouts now unknown

BANGKOK: Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhaya, wanted in a deadly hit-and-run case, left Singapore on April 27, leaving his private jet there, according to police.

crime, accidents, death, police,

Bangkok Post

Friday 5 May 2017, 12:40PM

Vorayuth Yoovidhya is brought to the Police General Hospital to undergo a blood test in September 2012. Photo: Bangkok Post / Somchai Poomlard
Vorayuth Yoovidhya is brought to the Police General Hospital to undergo a blood test in September 2012. Photo: Bangkok Post / Somchai Poomlard

Pol Maj Gen Apichart Suribunya, Commander of the Foreign Affairs Division in his capacity as head of Thai Interpol, said on Thursday (May 4) that Vorayuth’s private jet was found left in Singapore. Interpol alerted Thai authorities that Mr Vorayuth left the country on April 27. So far, there have been no clues about his whereabouts.

The Royal Thai Police Office will coordinate with Interpol to issue a Blue Notice to locate the whereabouts of the 32-year-old Red Bull kin.

Interpol will be asked to locate the hit-and-run suspect, said Pol Maj Gen Apichart.

On April 28, the Criminal Court approved the request for an arrest warrant made by Thong Lor police after Mr Vorayuth asked to reschedule a meeting with prosecutors for the eighth time on the previous day. Mr Vorayuth faces charges of hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death.

On Sept 3, 2012, Mr Vorayuth crashed his Ferrari into the rear of a motorcycle ridden by Pol Sen Sgt Maj Wichean Klanprasert, chief of a patrol unit at Thong Lor police station, about 5.30am on Sukhumvit Road near Soi 47.

He subsequently fled to his house on Soi Sukhumvit 53 and stayed there for hours before coming out to surrender to police. He was later released on bail. The policeman died at the scene.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
