Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Red Bull Racing counting down the days

FORMULA ONE: The 2016 Russian Grand Prix was a race to forget for Red Bull Racing.

Michael Lamonato

Friday 28 April 2017, 10:43AM

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo drives at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya on March 7 during the first day of the second week of tests for the Formula One Grand Prix season. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo drives at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya on March 7 during the first day of the second week of tests for the Formula One Grand Prix season. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP

Third in the championship was an unexpected bonus off the back of Daniil Kvyat’s aggressive podium in China, but the Russian’s growing confidence threatened to undo the early gains.

With the eyes of his home crowd, including President Putin, watching on, Kvyat twice crashed into Sebastian Vettel in the first two corners, forcing the Ferrari driver into retirement and turning teammate Daniel Ricciardo into collateral damage.

It ended as the team’s only non-points finish of the year, and retribution was swift and brutal – four days later Kvyat was switched with Toro Rosso teenager Max Verstappen, who famously drove the Russian’s car to victory at the next race in Spain.

It was a pivotal move motivated by both Kvyat’s performance in Russia and a growing feeling that the team’s driver line-up needed to be stronger ahead of 2017, a season in which Red Bull Racing, aided by genius designer Adrian Newey, was expected to mount a credible title challenge.

The decision paid off in part. In 2016 Verstappen and Ricciardo helped the team to second in the constructors championship and finished fifth and third respectively in the drivers standings, but in 2017 the pair have been left frustrated by a car desperately off the pace.

On average this season Red Bull Racing has been 1.1 seconds off pole and finished 38 seconds behind the lead. Its constructors points deficit is already 55 points wide, and Max Verstappen is 43 points behind title leader Sebastian Vettel.

The numbers make for poor reading, so much so that this opening stint of the year could be better described as damage limitation while the team grapples with a car dramatically less competitive than predicted, and for no clear reason.

“Renault had some reliability issues … and we didn’t deliver the chassis that we should have done,” Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko told the F1 website. “But we are working day and night to pick up our shortcomings.

Unit - 27

“We are pretty optimistic that we will make a significant step forward in Barcelona, where a big change of parts is coming … and Renault is planning something for Montreal.”

Equal parts frustrating and hopeful is that Red Bull Racing is no stranger to being in this position – even in the team’s most dominant seasons the car has hit its straps in the latter half of the year.

“I feel like obviously the last few seasons we’ve had slow starts,” said Daniel Ricciardo. “It’s not intentional – we obviously don’t want it to be like that – [so] if Canada’s as soon as it can come, then that’s what it is.”

“We’ll have to see once we get to Europe. I think we’ll need some good updates to really get on the pace of [Ferrari and Mercedes], they’re super-quick at the moment.”

Compounding factors is the long straights of the Russian Grand Prix’s semi-street circuit puts the team’s still slightly underpowered Renault engine at a disadvantage, and the track’s slow corners places a premium on traction, which could hinder the RB13 and its tyre warm-up problems.

The culmination is that while Ferrari and Mercedes battle each other to an early championship lead, Red Bull Racing is left in a lonely no-man’s land ahead of the midfield but distant from the podium.

One year on from a pivotally disappointing Russian Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing holds little hope of atoning for its 2016 Sochi performance.

Don’t forget to tune in to Live89.5 each and every Saturday from 9am to listen to the Box of Neutrals radio show.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Cabbie caught, charged with raping Brazilian tourist

After he did this for the 3rd time now he should get a long jail term and after that he should be kept in precautionary custody....(Read More)

Parks department mulls closing Maya Bay

Although i agree that something has to be done about" Maya Bay",i find it strange that Kurt comes here with an endless finger pointing comme...(Read More)

Phuket M-Slaz rider dies after high-speed collision with pickup truck

I'm with simon01 on this one. We do know the truck pulled out in front of him. Kurt, maybe "high speed" was a contributing factor, b...(Read More)

Phuket M-Slaz rider dies after high-speed collision with pickup truck

Yet another one. Why dont people look when pulling out, setting off, doing U turns, changing lane. Ok they say the bike was going fast BUT in Phuket t...(Read More)

Srivara insists Mae Hong Son governor tied to sex trade scandal

Is mr Suebsak still holding official Governor position this time? Is it not appropriate to transfer him out of the province to a ( perhaps temporaril...(Read More)

Cabbie caught, charged with raping Brazilian tourist

Yep once again Jor 12 completely missing the point, if the guy has been convicted twice already how on earth has he been allowed anywhere near a publi...(Read More)

Phuket M-Slaz rider dies after high-speed collision with pickup truck

The person who drives 'high speed' is always at fault when a accident occurs due to 'out of control'. Traffic law is very clear. Mo...(Read More)

Phuket Army chief confirms BYO umbrellas, sun loungers welcome at Surin Beach

While banning vendors on the beach will remove certain money making opportunities for locals, it will also create new opportunities... like rental ser...(Read More)

Parks department mulls closing Maya Bay

Indeed, simon01 is right. There should be at least a recovery time schedule as at the Similans. One piece of writing really did strike me: ...&qu...(Read More)

Red Bull heir threatened with arrest after latest no-show

"Been threatened with arrest" I bet he's really worried now! haha Time to buy more brown envelopes....(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.